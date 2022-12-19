Studs and duds from Commanders’ loss to Giants

The Washington Commanders remain in the playoff hunt after Sunday’s disappointing 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. At 7-6-1, Washington still holds the NFC’s final playoff position, but with a trip across the country to face the 49ers in Week 16, things could look drastically different a week from now.

The Commanders had every opportunity to defeat the Giants Sunday night but failed to deliver. Two turnovers, pass protection and a lack of timely defensive stops were all to blame for Washington. The Commanders also had some head-scratching coaching decisions, and the officiating was wretched.

Who was at fault for the loss? Plenty of people contributed to this one. Here are our studs and duds from Washington’s loss to the Giants.

Stud: RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 12 times for 89 yards Sunday, averaging over seven yards per attempt. He ran through NY defenders and around them. Why didn’t he receive more than 12 attempts? Robinson has now rushed for 290 yards over the last three games. He should’ve had 20 attempts against the Giants.

Dud: QB Taylor Heinicke

Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants sacks Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke’s two fumbles were a 13-point swing in this game. Sure, the first fumble was a blindside hit by Kayvon Thibodeaux. That’s tough to blame on Heinicke. However, it led to an easy touchdown. The second, in the fourth quarter, came with Heinicke scrambling. Dexter Lawrence hit him, and the ball popped loose just before he hit the ground. The Giants moved down the field for a field goal and an eight-point lead. That fumble took three points off the board for the Commanders and went the other way—a potential six-point swing against Washington.

The passing game remains spotty. Heinicke had some good throws, but he should have been intercepted on the final drive, but the ball was dropped in the end zone. Heinicke was up and down in the game, but the turnovers were costly.

Stud: WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie from Penn State is phenomenal. Dotson recorded his first career 100-yard game, and he and Heinicke are beginning to develop chemistry with one another. His touchdown reception was a beautiful route. The 61-yard reception proved his ability to win on a contested catch. It was a highlight-reel catch. Dotson had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Another encouraging performance from him.

Dud: LT Charles Leno Jr.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

I never place Leno on this list. Is he a perfect left tackle? No. But Leno is a quality player. He’s struggled in pass protection in recent weeks, and that’s a concern during the final stretch of the season. Thibodeaux completely ran over Leno for the strip, sack and touchdown. The outcome of that game was likely different if not for that one play. The Commanders need Leno to regroup ahead of next week. Washington faces Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons over the final three games.

S/CB Bobby McCain

Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants is tackled by Bobby McCain #20 of the Washington Commanders and Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Bobby McCain led the Commanders with 11 tackles, nine of which were solo stops. McCain did a terrific job of wrapping up the ball carrier on more than one occasion to keep the Giants behind the sticks on third down. It was one of McCain’s best games, who is quietly good each week.

Dud: Defensive front

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball as James Smith-Williams #96 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington held Saquon Barkley to 87 yards rushing. However, 41 of those yards came on three plays in the fourth quarter. The Giants ran the same play three consecutive times, moving the ball from the New York 14-yard line to the Washington 45-yard line. When the Commanders needed their vaunted D-line to make a play, they failed. The Giants ended up with a crucial field goal to go by eight points. These are the types of games where the Commanders need their defensive line to take over in clutch situations.

Stud: P Tress Wat

Tress Way #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Tress Way is so good that Washington fans probably take him for granted because he’s a punter. Way was brilliant again Sunday, drilling two perfect punts inside the New York three-yard line. Washington’s defense failed to deliver the first time, as the Giants drove 97 yards for the touchdown. However, the defense did get off the field after the second Way beauty.

Dud: Officiating

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (L) argues a penalty call on a two point conversion with referee John Hussey. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

What more can we say? The officials were horrible and had a direct impact on the game. Ask Terry McLaurin. Or Curtis Samuel. No one is blaming the officials for Washington’s loss. However, two things can be true: Washington didn’t play well and the officials screwed the Commanders in critical situations.

