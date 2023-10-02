Studs and duds from Commanders 34-31 loss to the Eagles

The Washington Commanders fell to 2-2 on the season after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0). While the result was disappointing, this defeat feels much different than last week’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Sam Howell went toe-to-toe with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, sending the game to overtime, finding wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired in regulation.

It was a valiant effort from Howell and the Commanders, but not enough in the end.

Who shined for Washington in the win? Who struggled?

Here are the studs and duds from the Commanders’ loss at Philadelphia.

Stud: QB Sam Howell

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws pass under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Howell was phenomenal, one week after throwing four interceptions and taking nine sacks in the loss to Buffalo. He stood in the face of pressure, kept his eyes downfield, and never flinched despite being under duress throughout the game. Howell took five sacks in the game, but most weren’t his fault. When he’d step up in the pocket, there would be another Philadelphia defender. With the game on the line, Howell led the Commanders the length of the field, and Washington had a fourth-and-goal at the 10-yard line with five seconds remaining.

After a quick incompletion, Howell had one more shot, in which he found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a touchdown, sending the game into overtime. You couldn’t have asked for a better bounce-back from the second-year quarterback.

Dud: Head coach Ron Rivera

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

One decision will haunt Rivera. After the Commanders made it 31-30 with time expired, Rivera chose to play for the tie and overtime rather than going for the two-point conversion and the win. I see both sides of the argument. Washington had all the momentum with the Eagles on their heels a bit, so why not play for the win?

Rivera said he considered it but thought his team was “gassed.” Maybe so. But all you needed was two yards. Isn’t getting those two yards a bit easier than needing to drive the field for a potential game-winning score? Rivera was playing with house money. The Commanders were big underdogs and had a chance to win on the road. Rivera had a chance to send a message to his team and the rest of the NFC East. He played it safe here. Neither answer is right or wrong, but you can bet Rivera will be replaying that over in his head.

Stud: OC Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone piled on Eric Bieniemy last week and rightfully so. On Sunday, Bieniemy called an outstanding game. He cleared many of the protection issues that plagued the Commanders; he mixed in the run but used a quick passing game that looked unstoppable at times. He had a plan for Howell — a good plan — and the Commanders executed it flawlessly at times. Washington’s offense on Sunday is the long-term vision Bieniemy has for the Commanders. There’s no blaming the offense for this loss.

Dud: CB Emmanuel Forbes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown vs. Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The above image perfectly describes Emmanuel Forbes’ day. He was matched up with Eagles star A.J. Brown for much of the day, and Brown came away with nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He beat Forbes for many of those catches, including both touchdowns. Forbes had one nice series, breaking up consecutive passes intended for Brown, but that was about it. To make matters worse, the two players jawed at one another throughout the game. Forbes probably should have stayed quiet on Sunday.

Stud: WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts to a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy worked on manufacturing touches for McLaurin early in the game. He ended with eight receptions for 86 yards, working against Darius Slay for several of those receptions. McLaurin could’ve had bigger numbers, but the game plan was a short passing game to slow down Philadelphia’s pass rush. Kudos to McLaurin for seeing Brian Robinson’s fumble in the end zone and getting on the ball for the touchdown. That play was huge, and would’ve been devasting for Washington to come out of that series with no points.

Dud: DC Jack Del Rio and the defense

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders watch game action during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Del Rio called some effective blitzes in the game, including one that led to an intentional grounding call on Jalen Hurts. But for the most part, it was the same plan from Del Rio as any other week. When facing a team like the Eagles, you must take more chances. Another issue for Del Rio is that this is the third consecutive week his defense has allowed 30 or more points. Remember when this unit was considered an “elite” unit? Look, this was never an elite defense, but it was a top-10 unit. It’s not right now. The Commanders lost on Sunday because of their defense.

Dud: P Tress Way

Punter Tress Way #5 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We never thought we’d see Tress Way on this list. But Way had his worst game in a long time on Sunday. He’d probably tell you the same. Way punted five times, averaging 42.6 yards per punt and none landed inside the 20-yard line. His punts did not have adequate hang time, allowing the Eagles the chance for returns. His shanked punt in overtime all but sealed the game for Philadelphia. Way’s punt went only 29 yards with no hang time, giving the Eagles the ball at their 41-yard line. Philly needed just 23 more yards before getting into field-goal range for Jake Elliott’s game-winner.

