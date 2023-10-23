Studs and duds from Commanders’ 14-7 loss to the Giants

The Washington Commanders fell to 3-4 on the season after Sunday’s disappointing 14-7 loss to the New York Giants. The Giants came into the game without quarterback Daniel Jones, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and a host of other starters, yet went up 14-0 on Washington and never looked back.

The Commanders managed only 46 yards in the first half and punted seven times. While they got things going in the second half, Washington still couldn’t get out of its own way. The Commanders had back-to-back drives of 80 yards or more in the fourth quarter yet came away with no points.

If last week’s win over Atlanta was a team win, Sunday’s loss to the Giants was a team loss. The entire team started slow, getting themselves into a hole they could not recover from.

Who shined? Who struggled?

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s loss.

