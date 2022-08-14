Studs and duds from Colts’ preseason loss to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts got through their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, but couldn’t come away with a victory.

The starting offense played 26 snaps in total, which took them into the second quarter while there was a heavy rotation on the defensive line throughout the majority of the game.

It’s important not to overreact to the preseason, but we still need to attention. Final stat lines don’t mean everything this time of year. It’s more about how a player looked with the snaps they received.

Here are the studs and duds from the Colts’ preseason loss to the Bills:

STUD: QB Sam Ehlinger

Our player of the game from the 27-24 loss, Ehlinger showed he’s not the same quarterback from his rookie season. The 2021 sixth-round pick showed a lot of poise in the pocket, evading pressure and making precise, high-percentage throws. He completed 10-of-11 passes (90%) for 88 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 139.8 passer rating. He also added four carries for 24 rushing yards.

DUD: QB Jack Coan

In fairness to the undrafted rookie, it’s not easy to come into the fourth quarter after sitting all game and being thrown into the mix immediately. At the same time, that’s life in the NFL. The Notre Dame product played the final six snaps on offense, completing just one of five pass attempts for zero yards. The undrafted rookie wasn’t particularly sharp during his debut.

STUD: DL Dayo Odeyingbo

We got a pretty good glimpse of the fully healthy Odeyingbo, and it was very encouraging. His motor was high throughout the game, and it’s apparent he’s making strides with his counters. He added a batted pass on a screen, which showcased some great recognition to go along with a handful of pressures. He still has a lot of work to do, but Saturday’s game was a very encouraging development.

DUD: RT Jordan Murray

With Dennis Kelly out due to a knee injury, it was Murray who got the call as the second-team right tackle. Having signed a futures contract with the team this offseason, Murray is fighting for a roster spot. It wasn’t a great start for him on Saturday. He struggled with speed around the edge and struggled to keep his pad level down, which made it much easier for the Bills pass rushers to get into the backfield.

STUD: S Nick Cross

The rookie third-round pick got the start at safety with the first-team defense, and he had a strong debut. On the first drive of the game, the Bills targeted his area twice in the red zone. Both times they came away with nothing because of the strong coverage Cross applied to the tight ends. It was a solid start for the rookie who is likely to spend the majority of the season as the starting strong safety.

DUD: LB Brandon King

While King is undoubtedly a special teams ace, we got a peek at why he has played just two defensive snaps throughout his seven-year career. King missed at least two tackles in the open field during the fourth quarter. If the undrafted rookies he’s competing with offer more upside on the defensive side of the ball, he could find himself more on the roster bubble than initially thought.

STUD: TE Jelani Woods

It was a solid debut for many of the players in the Colts’ rookie class, including the third-round pick in Woods. Though he didn’t get into the game until the second half, he made the most of his opportunities with quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He got the ball rolling with an 11-yard reception over the middle and capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown reception in traffic. After failing to make much noise during training camp, it was encouraging to see Woods have success in a live-game situation.

