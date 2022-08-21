Studs and duds from Colts’ preseason loss to Lions

The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t hold on to a lead Saturday when they hosted the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium for a preseason game, losing 27-26.

Without the majority of starters on the field, we got a good look at the depth and position battles deeper on the roster. The starters are expected to play more during the final preseason game of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the studs and duds from the Colts’ preseason loss to the Lions:

STUD: QB Sam Ehlinger

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Once again, Ehlinger was the best quarterback on the field during the preseason game. He followed up his strong opening performance with an even better outing Saturday. Ehlinger made some big throws going 9-of-11 passing for 137 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.8 passer rating.

DUD: OT Ryan Van Demark

AP Photo/AJ Mast

It was a rough game for Demark on the right side. Suiting up at right tackle with the third-team offense, the undrafted rookie had no answer for Lions pass rusher Austin Bryant. Twice Demark allowed a sack on third down to end a drive without getting nearly enough depth on his pass sets.

STUD: WR Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

It has been a quiet preseason for Patmon thus far. However, the third-year wideout wanted to make it known that he’s still fighting for a roster spot. He very well may have solidified it Saturday by catching five of six targets for 103 yards and a touchdown.

DUD: Interior DL

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

This was a collective effort. The Colts run defense, especially on the interior, got bullied for the majority of the game. Rookies Eric Johnson and Curtis Brooks had trouble getting off blocks while Caeveon Patton and Byron Cowart failed to generate any push from the interior as the Lions trotted their way to 5.3 yards per carry.

STUD: WR Mike Strachan

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Strachan just returned to the practice field this week after missing the majority of OTAs and training camp due to a knee procedure this offseason. He came back strong, though, and made a fine impression on Saturday. The second-year wideout caught all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.

DUD: CB Chris Wilcox

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Wilcox came into the game late with the fourth-team defense and didn’t do himself any favors on Saturday. Wilcox allowed the go-ahead touchdown reception from Tim Boyle to Tom Kennedy, appearing lost in coverage and failing to make a play on the ball. It’s been a rough preseason for Wilcox, who may be among the first players cut this week.

STUD: DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Another game, another opportunity Odeyingbo took advantage of. The second-year pass rusher led the way with 2.0 sacks while adding two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. This preseason is going very well for him.

STUD: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Odenigbo may be forcing the Colts to keep a sixth defensive end on the roster. That’s how well he’s played during these preseason games. The veteran defensive end had a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire