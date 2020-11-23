Studs and duds from Colts’ 34-31 win over Packers

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) continued to prove themselves against top competition with a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a wild win for the Colts, who erased a 14-point deficit at halftime. They outscored the Packers 17-3 during the second half to gain the lead. They eventually went into overtime where the defense came up huge with a fumble and then kicked the game-winning field goal.

Here are the studs and duds from the Week 11 win over the Packers:

STUD: QB Philip Rivers

Rivers was on fire for the majority of the day. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 388 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a 107.2 passer rating. Rivers made some big throws when the Colts needed it most. Two of his touchdown passes came in the red zone. He was quick to get the ball away and was extremely accurate to all parts of the field. Rivers is enjoying a strong season and is one of the reasons the Colts are in the playoff hunt.

DUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin

It was an up and down day for the second-year cornerback. He did have a spectacular interception in the first half on Aaron Rodgers, which was truly an incredible play. But from the jump, the Packers offense was targeting Ya-Sin. He gave up some big plays to Davante Adams. That's somewhat expected, but it still didn't help his case. He also had a crucial pass interference call on him when he hooked the arm of the receiver. It led to the Packers taking a 28-14 lead just before halftime.

STUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

It took a minute, but we finally had some positive progression for the rookie running back. Though the Colts used a committee in the first half, it was the Taylor show from the tart of the second half. The second-round pick finished with 22 carries for 90 yards while catching four passes for 24 yards. He also had a 20-yard touchdown run called back on a holding call. Taylor had his best moments this week, and it certainly is a step in the right direction.

DUD: TE Mo Alie-Cox

The massive tight end wasn't much of a factor in the passing gam for the Colts as it has been the last few weeks. But Alie-Cox also lost a crucial fumble on the first drive that led to the Packers gaining the lead early. It was a tone-setter and one the Colts might not have fought back from had it not been for the second-half defense.

STUD: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The rookie wideout continues to take over as the WR1 in the offense. Though it wasn't as lively of an outing as his breakout game in Week 10, Pittman Jr. paced the Colts with 66 receiving yards while adding a touchdown on a crazy 45-yard catch on a drag route. He went untouched en route to the end zone and helped the Colts get on the board in the first quarter.

DUD: RG Mark Glowinski

It was a rough day for the entire right side of the offensive line on Sunday. At the start of the game, there was rarely push from the offensive line on the ground, and Glowinski was a part of that problem. The Packers seemed to have their way with Glowinski and the right side of the line. It may seem different in the second viewing on tape but at first glance, it wasn't a great showing from the typically-solid Glowinski.

STUD: K Rodrigo Blankenship

The day did not start well for the undrafted rookie kicker. He was short on a 50-yard field-goal attempt and late in the game, it seemed that may have been a difference-maker. But Blankenship was on fire after that. He converted attempts of 37, 32 and 43 yards during regulation. Then, the Packers iced him on the 39-yard attempt in overtime. However, the Georgia product didn't let that phase him as he nailed the game-winner to send the Colts home with a victory.

DUD: RTs Chaz Green, Le'Raven Clark

Filling in for starter Braden Smith, who was inactive due to a thumb injury, the Colts got no help from their depth on Sunday. The Colts seemingly used a rotation at right tackle. But it didn't matter who was in. They didn't get much push in the run game and their pass protection was suspect all day. Both Clark and Green were responsible for numerous pressures on Philip Rivers. Hopefully, Smith can return in Week 12.