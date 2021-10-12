Studs and duds from Colts’ 31-25 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) nearly pulled off a miraculous upset on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night but a late, fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 31-25 loss in overtime.

It was pure domination by the Colts for the first three quarters as they took a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game. From that point on, it was the Lamar Jackson show.

The prime-time loss was a mixed bag. There were bright spots in the loss. However, they will be overshadowed by the dud performances of the night.

Here are the studs and duds from the 31-25 loss in Week 5:

STUD: QB Carson Wentz

A career day for Wentz certainly gets him on this list. Though he had a fumble in the red zone, Wentz enjoyed his best game as a passer—potentially of his entire career. The 28-year-old was 25/35 (71.4%) for 402 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.5 passer rating.

Wentz took more shots downfield in this game, and it helped move the offense in a far more explosive way. It was encouraging to see given the circumstances so hopefully he can build off of this outing moving forward.

DUD: LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/John Amis

Three games in a row now Fisher has been an issue on the blindside. The veteran simply doesn’t look comfortable in pass protection. Speed rushers have no problem running the arc while he’s susceptible to the bullrush given how quickly his base goes. The Colts have a lot of issues and so far, Fisher not playing up to standard has been one of them.

STUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The second-year back continued to impress with another strong outing out of the backfield. This time, he did damage through the air. It all started on the first drive when Taylor took a screen pass on third-and-15 to house for 76 yards. He wound up finishing with 169 total yards and two total touchdowns on the day.

DUD: S Andrew Sendejo

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Though Khari Willis was active, it was clear he was limited for much of the game. Sendejo filled in for Willis, but it didn’t go too well. Sendejo’s biggest issue on the day was tackling. He struggled mightily to wrap up and in some cases, he flat out whiffed on tackle attempts. Hopefully, Willis can resume his typical duties in Week 6 because Sendejo gave away a lot of extra yards after the catch on Monday.

STUD: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

The Colts got a lot of production from their second-year players on offense. Pittman Jr. has been enjoying a quasi-breakout season as the leading receiving for the Colts, and he took another step on Monday. The former second-round pick recorded six receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown—of which came on a ridiculous Moss-like grab for 42 yards to begin the third quarter. Pittman Jr. is proving he can be a reliable WR1 in the offense with his play over the first five weeks.

DUD: CB BoPete Keyes

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts really had to dig into their depth in the cornerback room with Rock Ya-Sin out and Xavier Rhodes leaving the game. At one point, Keyes was among the only players left, and he immediately got targeted. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown put a double move on Keyes, who bit hard, resulting in Brown going over the top of him for a 43-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. This jump-started the Ravens comeback.

STUD: DL Tyquan Lewis

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One more for good measure here, Lewis was all over the place. Whether he was rushing from the edge or the three-technique in sub packages, Lewis made a strong impact as a pass rusher. He was credited with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits on the night. Lewis was constantly applying pressure on Lamar Jackson, which was encouraging to see as he continues through a contract year.

