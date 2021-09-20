Studs and duds from Colts’ 27-24 loss to Rams

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) showed some vigor in working all the way back from a decent deficit on Sunday, but they ultimately fell short in a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts continued to deal with self-inflicted wounds while failing to take advantage of their chances to push a touchdown through. It was another poor effort from the offensive line while quarterback Carson Wentz was running for his life.

Here are the studs and duds from the Week 2 loss:

STUD: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

This was the player the Colts were expecting to see in Year 2. Pittman Jr. took over the wide receiver room on Sunday leading the way with a career-high 12 targets. He also added a career-high eight receptions and 123 receiving yards. It was encouraging to see Pittman Jr. take over like he did en route to earning Player of the Game honors.

DUD: OL Julién Davenport

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

You thought Week 1 against the Seahawks was bad? Davenport was essentially a revolving door at right tackle getting the start for the injured Braden Smith. Davenport had the misfortune of lining up across from Aaron Donald far too often. What was even odder was how often Frank Reich left Davenport without help. The advanced analytics haven't come out (as of Sunday night), but they won't look pretty for Davenport.

STUD: QB Carson Wentz

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Looking at the box score, Wentz didn't light the world on fire. He gave a solid line for the majority of the night. What was most impressive about Wentz was what he did under pressure. The 28-year-old rarely found himself in a consistently clean pocket in Sunday. He still was 20/31 (64.5%) for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding six carries for 37 rushing yards. Wentz wound up leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury but helped keep them into it despite the constant pressure.

DUD: LB Bobby Okereke

Story continues

AP Photo/AJ Mast

It's been a rough two weeks for the third-year linebacker. It's been that way for the entire linebacker room as a whole, but Okereke has filed to make the type of impact plays needed from the MIKE spot. The Stanford product has struggled to consistently tackle while also failing to come off of blocks. This was especially true on a crucial 42-yard screen pass to Cooper Kupp that helped lead to a Rams score on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Colts simply need more from Okereke.

STUD: WR Zach Pascal

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another touchdown reception for Pascal. Currently, with three on the season, Pascal has accounted for 100% of the team's offensive touchdowns through two games. Given that the Colts have failed to punch in a rushing touchdown, it makes sense. He finished with five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. Pascal has been a continued favorite of Carson Wentz's in the red zone. Chris Ballard is right about one thing. All Pascal does is catch touchdown passes.

DUD: Entire Secondary

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

For the second week in a row, the Colts were gashed by a wide receiver. The Colts secondary had no answer for Cooper Kupp, who finished with nine receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Whether they tried to contain him with zone coverage or in man, there was no stopping Kupp on Sunday. He had his way with the cornerbacks for big plays and even beat Khari Willis, who stumbled adjusting to the route, for a touchdown early in the game. The secondary also only recorded one pass break up.

1

1