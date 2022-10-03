Studs and duds from Colts’ 24-17 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) allowed another slow start to be their doom in a 24-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being down 24-3 halfway through the second quarter, the Colts cut the lead to seven points halfway through the third. Still, the offense couldn’t find a rhythm and they failed to finish drives yet again.

Here are the studs and duds from the Week 4 divisional loss:

STUD: TE Mo Alie-Cox

This was the type of performance the Colts paid up for during the offseason. Alie-Cox was nearly unstoppable as a receiver, catching all six of his targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Ryan has thrown five touchdown passes this season, and four of them belong to the tight end room.

DUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

The blame for Taylor’s awful performance also belongs on the shoulders of the offensive line. However, it’s clear Taylor isn’t trusting his blocks and was far more indecisive Sunday than he has been in nearly two seasons. He looked more like the player during the first half of his rookie campaign. Taylor wound up taking 20 carries for 42 yards and failed to break off a run longer than 11 yards. He also lost a fumble on a crucial third-and-one attempt. Now, he’s dealing with what could be a high-ankle sprain, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter.

STUD: TE Kylen Granson

Granson has slowly become more and more involved every week. On Sunday, the second-year tight end posted four catches for 62 yards and was the only source of offense for the majority of the first half. Granson has had a lot of success on drags and crossers, giving the Colts another option if the offensive line can figure it out.

DUD: Run defense

This falls on the entire front seven. Though DeForest Buckner was dealing with an injury and not playing the majority of early downs, the Colts were gashed during the first half by Derrick Henry. The rumbling back posted 99 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding a 22-yard reception during the first half. He was held in check to 15 rushing yards in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

STUD: WR Alec Pierce

It shouldn’t be long until Pierce is the unquestioned No. 2 wide receiver in the offense. In terms of targets over the last two weeks, that switch has already taken place. Coming off of a solid 61-yard performance in Week 3, Pierce continued his ascent Sunday by catching four-of-six targets for 80 yards. His six targets were tied for the team lead, and he added a 25-yard and 44-yard reception when the offense needed a big play. Pierce is quickly working his way up.

DUD: HC Frank Reich

Those who have read my work for a while probably get the idea that I like Reich as a coach. And while I’ll defend my take that he is a good coach, he’s trending in the wrong direction quickly. The offense is filled with inconsistencies, and it’s clear the team simply is not prepared every week. The high expectations on the offensive line have been a disaster, the arrival of Matt Ryan has been vastly underwhelming, and the team simply can’t find a way to win without being underdogs. The Colts have yet to score over 20 points this season despite facing some very beatable defenses.

STUD: DE Kwity Paye

There has been a fun development with Paye, who is clearly taking the next step as a pass rusher. He recorded another sack on Sunday with two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

