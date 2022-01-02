Studs and duds from Colts’ 23-20 loss to Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) couldn’t get the job done despite their chance to clinch a playoff spot as they lost 23-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7).

While Indy still holds their own playoff destiny in their hands with a win in Week 18, this loss shows the Colts can still have those down games against teams they are much better than.

With the playoffs just around the corner, they simply can’t afford to come out as flat as they did on Sunday against the Raiders.

Let’s take a look at some studs and duds from the Week 17 loss:

STUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

Even though the offense couldn’t get things going, Taylor was there to pick up the slack. He took 20 carries for 108 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown just before halftime. He also added one reception on two targets for six yards. Taylor ran hard all game and his touchdown run helped swing the momentum back. It’s the 10th time this season Taylor has hit the century mark while he set a franchise record for rushing yards in a season.

DUD: QB Carson Wentz

Yes, Wentz missed all practices this week quarantining due to COVID-19. But he’s been erratic since the Colts came out of their bye in Week 14. Sunday was just another showing that his volatile play is an issue. Wentz and the offense came out flat and couldn’t sustain a drive until their final one of the first half. Then Wentz came out and got extremely lucky on a bad ball that got tipped into the hands of T.Y. Hilton for a touchdown. Take away that 45-yard touchdown and Wentz finished the game 15-of-26 passing for 103 yards. The Colts absolutely cannot have that type of play going into the playoffs.

STUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin

The third-year cornerback continues to make big plays when it matters. The breakout is happening with Ya-Sin as he added another two pass breakups to his total on the season. Both of them came on third down and his first was nearly a beautiful diving interception. Ya-Sin continues to be a bright spot in the secondary.

Story continues

DUD: Offensive Line

This one is really on the entire unit. It was a slow start for the group that was down left tackle Eric Fisher, who was inactive due to injuries. They allowed seven quarterback hits on Wentz’s 27 pass attempts. Yannick Ngakoue had four by himself. It was a poor outing for the offensive line and given the volatile nature of Wentz’s game, the issues get compounded when both are erratic on the same play.

STUD: DE Kwity Paye

The rookie pass rusher got after it on Sunday. He was credited with 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits while impacting the pocket from the edge a number of times throughout the game. The Colts have to get a more consistent pass rush so hopefully Paye can get a streak going to end the season.

1

1