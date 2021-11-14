Studs and duds from Colts’ 23-17 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) got their record back to even with a slim divisional victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite their early lead in the first quarter, the Colts couldn’t find a way to finish the game in a dominating way. Later on, they would wind up getting some clutch plays on both sides of the ball that helped them put the game away.

Here are the studs and duds from the Week 10 win over the Jaguars:

STUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

A new week, same old Taylor. The second-year back continues to dominate the league. His 116 rushing yards now tie him for the league lead with Derrick Henry while this was the seventh consecutive games with at least 100 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Taylor was the offense on Sunday and will continue to be down the stretch.

DUD: QB Carson Wentz

AP Photo/AJ Mast

It was a rough game for the signal-caller. Wentz finished 22 of 34 passing (64.7%) for 180 passing yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 78.1 passer rating. Wentz struggled to handle and identify blitzes from the Jaguars while his shoddy footwork led to errant passes throughout the day. He did make a clutch play down the sideline when the Colts needed to move the ball late in the fourth quarter, but the majority of Wentz’s day left much to be desired.

STUD: DE Kwity Paye

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Cue the Star-Lord “Finally” gif. The rookie got his first sack. After coming through with nine pressures in Week 9 against the Jets, Paye continued to show off his development as a pass rusher. He was in the backfield all day, recording his first career sack, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. The Colts need a more consistent presence on the edge and it would be a massive benefit for Paye to break out in the second half.

DUD: LG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Take this with a grain of salt. Nelson did seem to re-aggravate his ankle injury by getting rolled during the first half. He missed only a few snaps at most before returning the game. But it wasn’t his finest. Whether it was the ankle injury or simply an off day, Nelson had his moments of getting turned around in both run blocking and pass protection. It will be interesting to see if the re-watch of the game changes things but on first impression, it didn’t seem like Nelson was his dominant self.

STUD: DT Taylor Stallworth

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Two games in a row now Stallworth has dominated the opposition. The defensive tackle added a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss despite playing limited snaps. His role is likely to be growing if he continues to play like this and there’s a chance the Colts may have found another gem on the waiver wire.

STUD: CB Kenny Moore II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The cornerback room for the Colts was incredible against the Jaguars, and Moore was there to lead the way. One of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL showed he’s still in the conversation while playing on the boundary as well. Moore was locked down on third downs and wound up recording three passes defended.

STUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Like I said, the cornerback room was on point all day long. The third-year cornerback in Ya-Sin continues show development as a boundary cornerback. His stat sheet will only show one pass defended, but he was exceptional in coverage all day. Several times, he was targeted on third downs and forced incompletions to kill a drive. It was a strong showing from the young cornerback who continues to make strides in a crucial year.

