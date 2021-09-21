Studs and Duds: Coaching staff struggles can’t mar Cowboys victory

Cowboys fans have become accustomed to nail-biters, and Sunday’s narrow road victory over the Chargers was no exception. Neither club played their best football, in what was expected to be a much higher-scoring affair, but Dallas avoided the dreaded 0-2 start to the season on a last-second field goal, 20-17.

There were a number of excellent individual performances, but in a game marred by 20 accepted penalties for a combined 175 yards, it wasn’t beautiful effort by any stretch of imagination. The breaking of on-field rules weren’t the only mistakes being made, however.

Here’s a look at a number of players who stepped up and stood out to help the Cowboys secure the 3-point win, and a few of the things Dallas can hopefully improve upon moving forward.