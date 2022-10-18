Studs and duds from Chargers’ victory over Broncos

The Chargers moved to 4-2 on Monday night, grinding out a 19-16 overtime win in one of the ugliest games in the NFL this season.

Neither offense could move the ball effectively, turning the game into a slopfest mercifully. It ended only with Ja’Sir Taylor’s heads-up play on punt coverage leading to a muffed punt and Los Angeles recovery.

Dustin Hopkins was able to nail a 39-yarder to lift the team over the Broncos for just the third time in seven tries and win a game for the fourth time in 12 tries on Monday Night Football.

Here’s who contributed to the win and who could’ve done more.

Stud: Dustin Hopkins

After injuring his quad on his first kick of the night, it looked like Hopkins might be down for the count. We all know the narrative around Brandon Staley’s fourth-down decision-making. JK Scott, while lacking NFL kicking experience, kicked four field goals and ten extra points collegiately at Alabama. Scott also proved he had the leg to handle kickoff duty throughout the second quarter and second half. And yet, there was Hopkins, trotting out there for a 37-yard field goal with less than a minute in the first half. He fell to one knee, grimacing in pain while making the kick, but he did make it. Still, it looked like the second half would be field goalless.

And then Hopkins kicked two more, looking like he was in more and more pain each time. The broadcast showed him wearing a device on his quad whenever he wasn’t on the field. But every time, Hopkins went out there and nailed his kick.

Oh, and he hit the game-winner, too. It was one of the grittiest performances by a Charger in recent memory.

Dud: JC Jackson

Something isn’t right about Jackson’s fit in this defense. Maybe it’s his ankle preventing him from turning and running with KJ Hamler down the sideline late in the first half. Maybe it’s the adjustment to a heavy dose of zone coverage, leading to the mistake that left rookie Greg Dulcich wide-open for Denver’s only touchdown of the game. Whatever it is, it’s not working, and the Chargers know it. Jackson was benched in favor of Michael Davis to open the second half, after which the defense seemed to instantly be on the same page on every play. Luckily for Jackson, there’s only one more game before the bye week, which should give him extra time to recover (if it’s injury-related) or grind film (if it’s mental-related).

Stud: Austin Johnson

Both Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day had their best games of the season as run defenders against a Denver interior that had all three of their regular starters in the game with the return of Quinn Meinerz. Denver leaned away from the rushing attack for most of the game, running 23 times for 98 yards, good for a per carry average of 4.3. That’s down from the Chargers’ league-worst mark of 5.8 yards per carry coming into this game. I give the stud nod to Johnson over Joseph-Day tonight because he seemed to be in the backfield the most consistently late in the game. Make no mistake, though, both players did a fantastic job directing Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon back into the teeth of the defense.

Dud: Zion Johnson

The Chargers’ first-round pick had a tough matchup with DJ Jones across from him, but we’d seen him stonewall Chris Jones to the point that the Chief flipped to the left side to find success in Week 2. The Broncos’ Jones had no such issue, baiting Johnson into three holding penalties and overall causing problems for the Chargers’ offense. Without the benefit of the All-22 tape, it’s hard to say if Johnson’s struggles were due to having a new center in the game and a less-than-healthy Trey Pipkins to his outside shoulder. Regardless, the offensive line as a whole failed to protect Herbert to the level we’d come to expect from the ragtag unit after the Rashawn Slater injury. Johnson was the public face of that struggle tonight as the one drawing penalties.

Stud: Joshua Palmer

Credit to Palmer, whose hype was rapidly fading after five weeks of drops and timing issues with Justin Herbert. But with Mike Williams shut down against Patrick Surtain II, LA needed another receiver to step up and move the ball in this game. Palmer answered that call, turning a season-high twelve targets into nine receptions for 57 yards, two of which went for first downs and another two of which brought the team within a yard of one. The former Tennessee product also drew three pass interference flags down the field, a key factor in LA’s field position in the first half. Palmer’s performance tonight is an encouraging sign that he and Herbert have worked out their issues, and a drop-free game will only endear him further to his quarterback.

Dud: Justin Herbert

When the lights are brightest, you need your franchise quarterback to step into that spotlight and win you the game. Essentially without your top two receivers, you need your franchise quarterback to elevate other talent and keep the offense humming. Tonight, Herbert simply didn’t have it. He missed throws high, rotated his eyes late, and failed to feel pressure. Maybe the pressure got to him more than usual with Will Clapp in the lineup and Zion Johnson struggling. Maybe it’s the playcalling. Maybe the ribs are bothering him more than he’d ever let on. Whatever the case, Justin Herbert theoretically is on this planet to generate explosive football plays, yet he was 1-of-7 on passes of 15 or more yards. Credit to Denver’s defense, which we knew was a strong one.

Stud: Drue Tranquill

Tranquill had just about the game of his life, logging two sacks in critical situations. With 9 minutes left in the game, tied 13-13, Tranquill found his way home to bring Wilson down and force a Denver field goal. On the next drive, Tranquill came unblocked on a blitz and brought Wilson down in 2.25 seconds, the fourth-quickest sack in the league this season. Nobody on Denver’s offense could stop Tranquill from getting to the QB, as he also logged a third QB hit immediately before Derwin James’ big third-down sack that got the Chargers moving in the right direction. Tranquill was also second on the team in tackles with eight total, completing a standout performance.

Dud: Stick

Joe Lombardi has to diversify his go-to playbook. Credit to him, the Chargers overall called a more creative and effective game than usual, especially on the ground, where Austin Ekeler and Sony Michel got things going for the third straight week. They even took a deep shot on the first play of the game, drawing a pass interference penalty! And then they hardly ever did it again, returning to the bread and butter of stick, spot, and Hank for the rest of the game. Denver’s corners knew it was coming, too, consistently triggering on routes fast enough to cause PBUs and tipped balls, leading to interceptions. It’s one thing to like a play, another to run it frequently enough to be a staple. But to come back to it time after time, to the point that everyone knows it’s coming as soon as Herbert drops into shotgun, is entirely different. Hopefully, the bye week brings some extra installs.

