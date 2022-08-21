Studs and duds from Chargers’ preseason loss to Cowboys

The Chargers fell to 0-2 in the preseason after a 32-18 loss to the Cowboys Saturday night.

While the game was overall a sloppy affair, there were still a few individual players who made their mark on the game.

Here are the studs and duds from Saturday’s game:

Stud: WR Joshua Palmer

After a quiet week last week, Palmer balled out on Saturday. His chemistry with Easton Stick was off to start the game, as Stick’s interception came on a play targeting the second-year receiver. Once the offense trotted back onto the field, it was the Canadian’s time to shine. Palmer hauled in a 41-yard reception on the next drive, adding another 26-yard catch later on, to get the Chargers into field goal range. On the next drive, Palmer took a screen 18 yards to the house for his lone touchdown of the game. He looks like a legitimate threat as the team’s third wide receiver and will only get more opportunities as the defense is forced to account for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, neither of whom have taken a snap in the preseason.

Dud: CB Brandon Sebastian

Sebastian got picked on all day, frequently ending plays out of position or on the ground. It’s a second consecutive tough week for the undrafted free agent corner, who also had a pass interference that wiped out a JT Woods interception against the Rams. With Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard manning the fifth and sixth cornerback spots as of now, Sebastian seems like a long shot to even make the practice squad at this point.

Stud: EDGE Jamal Davis II

With Ty Shelby and Emeke Egbule both out due to injury this week, it was Davis’ chance to distance himself in the competition for the fourth edge rusher spot, and distance himself he did. The former CFL player looked like a physical force in the run game, shedding blocks for stops at the line multiple times throughout the game. He’s far from refined as a pass rusher, but the intensity and physicality he plays with cannot be ignored. It’s also worth noting that Davis looked like a sure tackler; despite Egbule’s seven pressures last week, he also missed four tackles. Davis’ proficiency in that area could be the difference between making the team and not.

Story continues

Dud: OT Zack Bailey

Given the opportunity to start at left tackle over Foster Sarell, Bailey looked lost for most of the game. He gave up the pressure that led to Easton Stick’s interception to open the game, then went anonymous until the fourth quarter. Moved to the right side of the line, Bailey gave up two sacks of Chase Daniel, a major factor as to why the Chargers could not move the ball. It certainly looks as though Sarell will be taking his second team tackle job back next week, while Bailey now likely faces a nail-biting next few days hoping his name is not among the wave of cuts due by this Tuesday.

Stud: WR Michael Bandy

If Bandy doesn’t make the final roster, there will be a full-blown riot among the fan base. After hauling in seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in last week’s game, Bandy followed it up with an eight reception, 69-yard performance, adding a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Bandy once again looked like a seasoned veteran against zone coverage, finding soft spots play after play after play. At this point, Bandy is forcing the Chargers to keep six wide receivers because he is not getting through waivers onto the practice squad.

Dud: WR Joe Reed

With Bandy again looking like an NFL-caliber player, it was up to Reed to match him as he did against the Rams. However, the 2020 fifth-round pick was only targeted once in the passing game after a 4-catch, 61-yard performance last week. Reed also had a few hiccups on special teams, including a bobbled kick return in the fourth quarter that left the Chargers with a disadvantageous field position. With DeAndre Carter firmly entrenched as the team’s returner and Bandy handling punt returns this week, it looks more and more like Reed is playing catch-up in the battle for a roster spot.

Stud: DL Carlo Kemp

Kemp was all over the field in the second half, beginning with a pass deflection that probably should have been an interception late in the third quarter. As the fourth quarter got rolling, Kemp fought his way through blocks to pressure Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci, who fumbled the ball as he scrambled away from the threat. After recovering, DiNucci found a receiver, who Kemp tracked down at the line of scrimmage. Later that drive, Kemp found himself unblocked and made his way across the formation for a run stop at the line. It was a stellar performance for a player who was in the USFL this spring, and you’d certainly think that he’s upped his chances of making the practice squad with a showing like that.

Dud: Special teams

Giving it to the whole unit here because things looked as sloppy as ever. It seems that even new coordinator Ryan Ficken hasn’t found a way to cure the Chargers curse just yet, as just about everything but the field goal team looked out of sorts in this one. We touched on Reed’s miscue on the fourth-quarter kickoff return. LA also allowed Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin, to run back a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns in this one, the latter coming after rookie Deane Leonard missed a tackle at the catch point. Turpin is an excellent returner with undeniable NFL talent, but that only hammers home the point that the special teams unit will need to improve to avoid putting the rest of the team in difficult spots, as they did today.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire