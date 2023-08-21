Studs and duds from Chargers’ 22-17 loss to the Saints

The Chargers did get a chance to play some preseason football despite some initial fears about the weather. After they dominated the Rams last week, the team just couldn’t keep up quite the same pace this time out. Still, it wasn’t all bad.

Let’s start with a stud of the game first:

Stud: S JT Woods

After good reports out of camp for JT Woods’ performance in joint practices, I was excited to see if he could back that progress up in a preseason game. He did. Woods had good quality coverage that resulted in a few pass breakups and was generally a good tackler.

JT Woods, much better tackler this preseason so far. pic.twitter.com/cELLacY8tE — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 20, 2023

Woods did miss one tackle on the big play to Lynn Bowden, but he kept his composure and kept playing with good intensity.

Dud: QB Easton Stick

Easton Stick landed in my studs category last week after his effort against the Rams. This outing was not as favorable for the Chargers’ backup. Stick went 21/41 with two interceptions and a sub-50 passer rating.

There were some good moments for him. His two-minute drive toward the end of the first half did show off some legitimate improvisation and creativity. But the moments of occasional improvisational brilliance were outweighed by the decision-making. Stick became a little overly reliant on using his legs to bail him out of plays and just made some perplexing throws. Why was a two-yard pass thrown to Stone Smartt on 3rd and 9?

The scanning of the field through his reads was poor and it felt like he was still sailing the ball wide even when he did make a good read.

Stud: LB Daiyan Henley

It felt like Henley was active from the get-go in this one. He ended up leading the team in tackles with nine and had an explosive sack where he shot the gap to clean up with Carlo Kemp. Henley also blew up some runs in the backfield.

Daiyan Henley with a Derwin-like rush out there, combines for sack with Carlo Kemp. pic.twitter.com/D4HhGj5laV — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 21, 2023

While Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray will be the starting duo, today was the first time that Henley’s overall athleticism won me over on the field. He has to get some defensive playing time early. The speed and motor he has could be used in an almost Drue Tranquill gadget-like way in spots during the season.

Dud: RB Elijah Dotson

Elijah Dotson honestly started the game off pretty well. There weren’t any huge runs early, but it felt like he was running downhill and physical with some confidence. But the production tapered off during the game. Dotson finished the game averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.

More important than the rushing production was the situational football from the Northern Colorado product. Two bad drops from Dotson on the last drive of the game would almost immediately lead to Easton Stick throwing his final interception.

Stud: WR Quentin Johnston

Tonight’s effort from Quentin Johnston was exactly what fans wanted to see in Week 1. Johnston had three catches for 37 yards with no drops. In terms of a skill that was demonstrated in this game, the route running was what really stuck out.

Quentin Johnston vs Bail tech. Vertical press before using a rocker step at the top of his stem to create separation as he breaks on the in-cut! He has everything you can’t teach but can learn the things he doesn’t excel at. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/r5SdC0kNEE — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) August 21, 2023

Overall, it felt like the game slowed down a lot for Johnston after he caught that touchdown against the Rams last week. The route-running fluidity and body control were a few strides better tonight.

Both of them deserve a dishonorable mention tonight. Part of why Stick had so much trouble early on in the game was the nonstop pressure he was getting. The interior offensive line shares its role in the blame as well, but Pleasants was especially bad tonight. He was slow off of the line and got beat in the backfield.

And from Sarell, it’s more of the same as last week. This game may have been *slightly* better for him from a pressure standpoint, but it’s of no matter. They’ve both thoroughly proven that neither of them can be trusted to be the swing tackle.

A 41-year-old free agent tackle Jason Peters doesn’t seem that bad now actually.

