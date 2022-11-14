Studs and duds from Chargers’ 22-16 loss to 49ers

The Chargers fell to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, dropping to 5-4 after a 22-16 loss. While the first half was an encouraging display, the second half brought disappointment and, ultimately, defeat.

Here’s who encouraged and who disappointed on Sunday.

Stud: Justin Herbert

I don’t care that Herbert threw the game-sealing interception, especially because his arm was hit by 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu as he tried to throw the ball. The fact of the matter is that the face of the franchise built upon his momentum from last week and looked like the quarterback we’re used to seeing in powder blue. I counted no fewer than four spectacular throws in the first half to keep the ball moving downfield. And yes, that performance didn’t carry into the second half. But there are reasons for that, namely that the Chargers couldn’t keep their extra blockers in to chip San Francisco’s rushers as they got into more and more obvious passing situations. Bottom line: Herbert is on the right track, and his showing against one of the league’s best defenses is encouraging.

Dud: Bryce Callahan

Callahan has played well this season, and in fairness to him, this has more to do with how Chargers corners have played coverage this season than anything Callahan is doing in particular. In general, LA has played extremely soft coverage, especially in third-down situations. But of the three main corners (Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and Callahan), the veteran has struggled the most to click and close on receivers to make stops in those situations, which today resulted in a few extra conversions the Chargers could not afford to give up. Callahan was also in position to make a big tackle for loss in the fourth quarter but got caught just enough by 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk to force him out of the play.

Stud: Khalil Mack

Mack is pushing the pocket and disrupting opponents’ timing even without anyone on the defensive line to help him out. Late in the third quarter, Mack came up with a crucial first down sack to put the 49ers behind the sticks, then followed it up with another pressure on 2nd and 20 to force an incompletion. Earlier in the quarter, the former All-Pro also got to the outside and erased a swing pass before it could get going. It was a microcosm of Mack’s season: elite play after elite play after elite play in the passing game. With his seventh sack of the year, he also climbed into the top ten of the league leaderboard.

Story continues

Dud: Finishing ability

With 6:42 left in the second quarter, the Chargers led this game 13-3. Herbert and the offense were marching up and down the field while the defense was bending but not breaking, as San Francisco failed to convert. For the rest of the game, LA was outscored 19-3 by the 49ers, who found a rhythm running the ball and had Jimmy Garoppolo and Brandon Aiyuk make enough plays to keep the passing game moving. Even as Los Angeles got into advantageous positions, they couldn’t finish the drive: after Aiyuk fumbled in the first quarter, the Bolts went three and out before kicking a field goal. Later in the second quarter, after L.A. blocked a punt, the Chargers had a nine-play drive stall inside the ten and settled for another field goal. San Francisco simply played a better second half than Los ANgeles did on Sunday night, adding to the theme of the Chargers being unable to put teams away.

Stud: Chippers

Especially in the first half, L.A. seemed to have the answers for San Francisco’s pass rush, mostly around keeping both a tight end and running back in the formation to chip edge rushers and help Jamaree Salyer and Foster Sarell. As the game continued, the Chargers had to spread the formation out, leaving their tackles on an island and resulting in what felt like constant pressure on Herbert in the second half. That difference was palpable, and it speaks to the performance of Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Gerald Everett, and Tre’ McKitty as those block and release players early on.

Dud: First down runs

We’ve spoken at length about Joe Lombardi’s creativity or lack thereof this season, but I’ve always been on his side as far as the run game scheme is concerned because there has at least been some semblance of new ideas in that department. Tonight, however, Lombardi dialed up a run on 8 of the Chargers’ 22 first downs, gaining an average of one yard with a long of two yards. To be fair to Lombardi, some of that does fall on personnel: it’s hard to run the ball effectively when you’re down to your backup left and right tackles going up against the best-run defense in the league. But all game, the Chargers could not generate any sort of momentum running the ball on first down, and it put them behind the sticks and forced Herbert to bail drives out with heroic plays on second and third and longs.

Stud: Special teams

If you’ve followed any of my work, you know I’m always the first one to give credit to special teams. The Chargers capitalized on an imperfect snap exchange between Taybor Pepper and Mitch Wishnowsky that resulted in the 49ers’ punter turning the ball over before kicking it, giving Nick Niemann time to block the kick and give the Chargers the ball on the San Francisco 46-yard line. Third-string kicker Cameron Dicker stayed perfect in his NFL career with three field goals and an extra point. I thought JK Scott could have been a bit better, and the kickoff return unit still needs tinkering, but by and large, the special teams unit continues to be the only one getting its job done for all 60 minutes week in and week out. Kudos to them.

Dud: Injury curses

It’s just ridiculous at this point. The Chargers have tried replacing their training staff. They’ve tried to implement carryover policies from Brandon Staley’s time with the Rams when they were one of the healthiest teams in the league. They’ve tried moving the entire team an hour and a half up the 5! Nothing works; this team attracts injuries like a wounded animal attracts vultures. Otito Ogbonnia, the rookie we were so excited about that we cut Jerry Tillery to give him more playing time? Couldn’t put any weight on his knee. Christian Covington, his replacement? Pectoral injury. Gerald Everett, Justin Herbert’s only target who hadn’t been injured yet? Groin problems. LA finished this game missing their RB2, WR1, WR2, WR4, TE1, TE2, LT1, RT1, DL2, DL4, DL5, EDGE1, EDGE3, CB1, K1, and K2. LB2 Kenneth Murray also missed time being evaluated for a concussion. Walk down the street tomorrow and see if anyone you know can name a Chargers player not named Austin Ekeler that hasn’t gotten injured this season. Spoiler: they can’t.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire