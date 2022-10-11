Studs and duds in Cardinals’ Week 5 loss to Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

After another slow start and falling behind 14-0, the Cardinals rallied and had a chance to send the game into overtime at 20-20. Replacement kicker Matt Amendola badly missed the game-tying kick and the Cardinals are now 2-3.

Let’s take a look at our studs and duds for this week.

STUD: LB Isaiah Simmons

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds short of the goal line by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Simmons was hyped up for a massive breakout season in training camp. He had a very poor outing in Week 1 against the Chiefs but then forced the game-winning fumble in overtime against the Raiders.

The third-year star linebacker had a great outing against Philadelphia, as he played 92% of the snaps and recorded 13 tackles (career high). He also posted the team’s highest defender rating on PFF (74.4).

Simmons likely received more playing time thanks in part to the injury to ILB Nick Vigil. It was a very welcome sight for the Cardinals’ young linebacker duo of Simmons and Zaven Collins, who both contributed to an impressive defensive performance.

The Cardinals’ defense has question marks, but it has been very good the past three weeks thanks in part to the play from Simmons.

DUD: K Matt Amendola

This needs no explanation.

Amendola missed a potential game-tying 43-yard field goal, which likely would have forced overtime. The Cardinals would have had the chance to knock off the unbeaten Eagles and advance to 3-2 on the season.

Amendola had missed wide right multiple times in pregame warmups and did the exact same thing when the team needed him to come through. There didn’t appear to be any adjustment from his previous misses.

The Cardinals will be anxiously awaiting the return of Matt Prater.

STUD: WR Hollywood Brown

Brown has been a remarkable addition for the Cardinals, particularly given the absence of DeAndre Hopkins.

While he did have a key drop that may have resulted in a touchdown in the second quarter, Brown had another standout performance. He had the team’s highest offensive grade with 73.3.

He scored a highlight-reel 25-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals on the board on third down in the red zone. He finished the day with eight receptions for 78 yards and the score.

The duo of Brown and Hopkins will be sensational in the Cardinals’ Thursday night game in Week 7.

DUD: LB Markus Golden

Since missing much of training camp and receiving a one-year contract extension, Golden has not been his usual self for the Cardinals.

In five games, he has yet to register a sack. He was counted on to replicate his double-digit sack performance from last season with the loss of Chandler Jones to free agency.

Golden did not get to Hurts on Sunday and the Cardinals’ edge rushing unit as a whole did a poor job of containing him in the pocket.

They are going to need more from their beloved veteran for this team’s defense to take the next step.

