Studs and duds from the Cardinals’ 34-33 Week 2 win

Arizona Cardinals fans can bask in the feeling of an exhilarating win another day, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 Sunday afternoon. They did a lot of great things and many bad things, which ultimately led to their being in a position to almost lose the game.

But they got the win, which is what matters in the end.

But who stood out for their play, both for good and not so good?

Below are our studs and dud from Week 2.

STUD: Kyler Murray

Murray had another three touchdown passes and another rushing touchdown. He passed for 400 yards and was dynamic, making some throws that few in the world can. He is playing at an extremely high level right now. The 77-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore gets the most attention but there were other throws that were jaw-dropping, like the one to Christian Kirk against a Cover-0 and also a throw to A.J. Green on the sideline where he placed it over the defender and right into Green's arms perfectly.

DUD: Also Kyler Murray

Not wanting to downplay just how good Murray was overall, he did flop on a couple of occasions. The pick-six was bad. He said after the game he thought he had the throw far enough outside to avoid Nick Vigil. He didn't. When he ran out of bounds to stop the clock when the offense should have been trying to eat clock in addition to gain yards, it was not smart. His second interception was bad, but he doesn't get the blame because it would have been a touchdown if he hadn't been hit as he threw it. That happens. And the truth is, the play should have drawn a penalty for a blow to his head.

STUD: WR Rondale Moore

Seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in just his second NFL game? Yeah, that's good. His speed caused problems. On almost every single instance he touched the ball, he embarrassed someone. And it was his speed and headiness that set up Matt Prater's 62-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Cardinals the lead.

STUD: Matt Prater

All Prater did on Sunday was hit a game-winning field goal, hit a record-setting field goal from 62 yards (he set the franchise record) and kick off well. Both field goals were clutch and were perfect. You can't ask more from your kicker.

DUD: CB Byron Murphy

We don't know exactly if it was Murphy's fault on the blown coverage but that's how it looked. On the second play from scrimmage, he let receiver K.J. Osborn run right past him. Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't miss him and they were on the board with a long touchdown pass. It was clear that either Murphy was mistaken on his coverage assignment or a safety did not pick go to the area to pick up Osborn, but either way it looked bad for Murphy. He otherwise was solid but that play stands out.

DUD: The tackles

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was a beast. He had three sacks. Now, he is a pass rusher as talented and productive as Chandler Jones. He had 14.5 sacks in 2019 and 2020. However, D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum and Justin Murray all had issues with him.

