Studs and duds in Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to Broncos

There wasn’t much of a showing for the Arizona Cardinals in their 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. They gained only 240 yards of offense and converted on only 2-of-12 third downs.

Colt McCoy suffered a concussion and the team turned the ball over three times.

We have some Cardinals studs and some Cardinals duds in the game.

Check them out below.

Stud: J.J. Watt

Watt absolutely dominated. He had five tackles, three sacks and a tipped pass. He is up to 9.5 sacks this season. He has not reached double digits since 2018.

Dud: QB Colt McCoy

McCoy was not good on Sunday. He had only 78 passing yards on 13-of-21 attempts. He threw an interception. He misfired on several passes and was not able to make plays down the field.

Stud: S Budda Baker

The Cardinals struggled in the second half on defense but Baker wasn’t the problem. While he did misplay one catch and run by Latavius Murray, he still was a bright spot. He had seven tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

Dud: QB Trace McSorley

If you ever wondered what the Cardinals would look like on offense with McSorley playing, you now know that it is bad.

He completed 7-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions. Both picks were bad.

He might be the starter Christmas night against the Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Dud: OL Max Garcia

Garcia got the start at left guard and struggled against DeShawn Williams, who had 2.5 sacks on the afternoon.

