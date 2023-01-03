Studs and duds in Cardinals’ 20-19 loss to Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals suffered their sixth straight loss on Sunday in a 20-19 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

It was a good effort and several players stood out, while others disappointed.

Who were the studs and duds in the loss?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





STUD: TE Trey McBride

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

McBride not only had his first NFL touchdown, but he also led the Cardinals in receiving with seven catches for 78 yards. His play has improved steadily since getting more playing time after the season-ending injury to Zach Ertz.

DUD: LS Hunter Bradley

Bradley played his first game for the Cardinals in place of Aaron Brewer. His snaps on field goals were low, leading to the one missed kick by Matt Prater, the different in the game. He appeared to also miss an assignment when Andy Lee’s punt was blocked.

STUD: K Matt Prater

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Prater’s four field goals accounted for 12 of the Cardinals’ 19 points and his 57-yard field goal gave the Cardinals the lead before the Falcons made the game-winning field goal.

DUD: DL J.J. Watt

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Watt did have the Cardinals’ only sack of the game but that was his only tackle of the game and he was flagged multiple times for jumping offsides.

STUD: RB James Conner

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Conner exited with an injury but he continued to play hard. He reached 110 scrimmage yards with 79 yards on 16 carries and 31 yards on three catches.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire