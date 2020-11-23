Studs and Duds from the Browns win over the Eagles

Cleveland scored an impressive victory over a division-leading team on Sunday. The Browns vanquished the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, 22-17, in a rainy FirstEnergy Stadium setting, improving to 7-3 in the process.

The Browns received key performances from several players in the win. There were also some unsavory performances that need to get cleaned up, as is expected in a game where style points were optional.

Here’s who stood out as studs and duds from the Browns in the Week 11 win.

Stud: Olivier Vernon

Vernon earns the game ball for his outstanding performance. The veteran defensive end sacked Carson Wentz three times, including once in the end zone for a critical safety that completely changed the feel of the game. The Browns needed someone to step up with Myles Garrett out. Vernon was the man for the job on Sunday. It was his best game in a Browns uniform and came in a game where his team desperately needed one.

Dud: Larry Ogunjobi

The dud notation with Ogunjobi sticks primarily from Philadelphia's first few possessions, when the Eagles were running roughshod over the Browns defense. Much of that came at Ogunjobi's expense. He just hasn't been able to anchor against the run well all season, but it was especially evident in the early part of Sunday's game. To be fair to Ogunjobi, he did play better later in the game and provided some capable backfield penetration once the Eagles abandoned the run.

Stud: KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge was the Browns' leading receiver on Sunday, catching three passes for 73 yards. All three of his receptions came at the most opportune times, with each picking up a first down. His 42-yard reception in the third quarter up the left sideline flipped the field right after the Eagles had tied the game at 7-7. The Browns offense needed someone to make a play, and Hodge did it. In addition, Hodge further validated himself as one of the NFL's best run-blocking wide receivers on several occasions.

Dud: Sheldrick Redwine

Fellow safety Andrew Sendejo is a (worthy) weekly fixture in the duds, but this week was Redwine's turn to be the worst safety in Cleveland. He was so completely lost in coverage on Philadelphia's first touchdown that he was barely in the picture when Richard Rodgers hauled in the pass in the back corner of the end zone. Redwine missed a tackle and also had another coverage gaffe later in the game. Many have been crying for more Redwine, but in this game he showed why the coaches have yet to trust him with more reps.

Stud: Denzel Ward

Ward hauled in the game-sealing interception, a red-zone pick on a weird lob throw over Alshon Jeffery's head that the Eagles wideout also horribly mistimed. It was Ward's reward for having a fantastic game against Philadelphia. Ward finished with four PDs, including the INT. He also had a QB hit that pressured Carson Wentz into a pick-six. His coverage the whole game was blanket-worthy, https://twitter.com/JeffRisdon/status/1330601918180323332?s=20 He did get flagged for a very questionable pass interference call, but beyond that Ward had an elite performance.

Stud: Nick Chubb

Chubb really didn't have a great game. More like a great half. That was enough for the Browns RB to leave an indelible imprint on the Eagles defense and the win column for Cleveland. Watch: Nick Chubb's nasty stiff-arm brings back memories of Jim Brown His emasculating 54-yard run at the expense of Joe Ostman and the rest of the Eagles defense will be one of the top highlight-reel runs of the weekend. After a slow start where he managed just 15 yards on seven carries at halftime, Chubb chugged to 114 yards on 20 carries.