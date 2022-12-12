Studs and duds from Broncos’ 34-28 loss to Chiefs

If there is such a thing as a good loss, the Denver Broncos just had one when they saw that they were capable of going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. We examine the studs and duds from the game.

Stud: Defense

Despite giving up 27 points, the Broncos’ defense put together one heck of an effort. They made key stops at important moments, and most importantly, picked off Patrick Mahomes three times. Josey Jewell picked Mahomes off twice, and Patrick Surtain got his first interception of the season. The first two turnovers led to 14 points for the offense, which, before this game was almost unheard of. Hopefully, this trend will continue.

Stud: Jerry Jeudy

The offense put up its most points of the season, and 21 of those points were directly tied to Jerry Jeudy. Since being the first pick for the Broncos in 2020, Jeudy had been nearly a non-factor. Against the Chiefs, Jeudy flipped the script, catching eight passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns. This was arguably his best performance for Denver, helping make it a close game at the end.

Stud: Russell Wilson

Before the five minute mark of the second quarter, it looked like the Broncos and Russell Wilson were in serious trouble. Wilson had just thrown a pick-six, putting Denver down 27-0, and it looked like a bloodbath. Then, as if that was a shaking moment, Wilson led the Broncos on two scoring (see: touchdown!) drives right before the half, and a touchdown drive to start the third quarter. Wilson ended up going 23-of-36 for 247 yards and three touchdowns, with the one pick before going out of the game with a nasty-looking concussion. Our hope is that this is the start of something new, a reawakening of sorts, and of course, our thoughts and prayers are with him.

Dud: Corliss Waitman

Corliss Waitman punted seven times for 333 yards. On a day when opposing punter Tommy Townsend launched three punts for 199 yards, it was clear to see the differences between the two. Waitman averaged 47.6 yards per punt, and Townsend averaged a field-flipping 66.3 yards per punt. With those stats in mind, Waitman has not been the answer to the Broncos’ punting problems. In the 2023 offseason or draft, Denver needs to find the man who can flip the field.

Despite Waitman’s struggles, the Broncos put together arguably their best all-around effort of 2022. Maybe this is a building block for the rest of the year, or maybe it is just a fluke. Time will be the best indicator of this game. Denver faces the Arizona Cardinals next week at Empower Field at Mile High.

