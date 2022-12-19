Studs and duds from Broncos’ 24-15 win over Cardinals

The Denver Broncos found a way to win against the Arizona Cardinals, getting their fourth victory of the season 24-15.

We take a look at some of the studs and duds from the big win.

Stud: Broncos running game

The Broncos’ running game finally came alive against the Arizona Cardinals. Latavius Murray carried the load for Denver, with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Marlon Mack added five carries with 37 yards and a touchdown in the second half. The Broncos pounded the Cardinals in the second half, taking time off the clock and protecting the lead.

Dud: Brandon McManus

Broncos fans aren’t typically used to seeing kicker Brandon McManus miss field goals, especially a 38-yard chip shot. Those are usually a gimme for the big-legged booter, but that particular attempt sailed wide right, leaving the score at the time at a 3-0 Denver advantage. McManus did make all his extra points, but when Broncos fans saw a familiar face in Matt Prater making field goals of 45, 50 and 55 yards, it was a bit tough to swallow.

Stud: Defense

For the second straight week, the Broncos defense generated three interceptions of Cardinals quarterbacks. Justin Simmons recorded his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season, the first one coming in the first quarter, and the second one early in the fourth quarter. Pat Surtain iced the game with his second interception of the season with less than a minute left in regulation.

Dud: Pass protection

While the Broncos offensive line has been assailed all season by injuries, pass protection against the Cardinals was a problem. Arizona defensive end JJ Watt recorded three individual sacks and disrupted the offense on countless other plays, along with forcing a fumble. On the day, Denver quarterback Brett Rypien was sacked seven times for 41 yards. If Russell Wilson comes back for next week against the Los Angeles Rams, the offensive line will need to protect against another top-tier rushing talent in Aaron Donald.

Stud: Brett Rypien

In his third career start, and second of the 2022 season, Brett Rypien was efficient in managing the offense. Rypien went 21-of-26 for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The interception came at the end of the third quarter, when Rypien thought he had a free play. The interception aside, Rypien took care of the football, hit his receivers and fooled the Cardinals with a savvy play-action fake when he threw his touchdown.

For the second straight week, and for the fourth time this season, the Denver offense scored more than 20 points in a game. Maybe this is what the Broncos’ offense has supposed to look like the entire season!

