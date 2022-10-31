Studs and Duds from Broncos’ 21-17 win over Jaguars

The Denver Broncos came out on top after a see-saw battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 21-17 to snap a four-game skid. Broncos Wire takes a look at five studs and duds from the victory.

Stud: Red zone offense

The Broncos’ red zone offense has been a topic of concern for fans and players alike in the first seven weeks of the 2022 season. In their victory over the Jaguars, Denver went 3-for-3 on drives inside the 20.

The first score came on a play two years in the making: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took a Russell Wilson touch pass on a jet motion, waltzing into the end zone to cut a Jacksonville lead from 10-0 to 10-7. Almost every time Jeudy has gone into that jet motion, he hasn’t even touched the ball. Defenders did not even follow Jeudy on these formations, knowing that he would never get the ball. Great play design led to seven.

Later on in the game, timely red zone touchdown runs by Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray gave the Broncos the lead.

Dud: Offensive line

The Broncos’ offensive line was bullied by the Jaguars’ defensive front. Russell Wilson had pressure in his face throughout the game. Jacksonville finished with three sacks, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. On Denver’s 98-yard touchdown drive, Wilson found time by using his legs. An injury on the offensive line to center Lloyd Cushenberry continues to wear thin a battered line. The bye week could not come at a better time for this group.

Stud: KJ Hamler

Mere weeks ago, wide receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet repeatedly into the grass at Empower Field at Mile High after the overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Against the Jaguars, Hamler arguably made the play of the game, a 47-yard reception to kickstart the Broncos’ final scoring drive. Hamler then rushed for a nine-yard gain to get the ball inside the 10 on that same drive. Hamler finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards. No reception was bigger than the 47-yarder to set Denver up.

Stud: Russell Wilson

During Denver’s second drive of the game, Wilson threw a head-shaking interception. The first four drives went punt, interception, punt, punt. Then, all of the sudden, the offense drove down the field for 75 yards. In the second half, Wilson led the Broncos on their longest drive of the season: a nine-play 98-yard jaunt down the field. Pinpoint passes to Jeudy and tight end Greg Dulcich picked the Jaguars apart. If Wilson had any lingering effects of his hamstring injury, it was hard to distinguish.

With his performance before their bye week, Wilson instilled a measure of confidence in the fan base. Hopefully, Broncos Country sees more of this in the second half of the season.

Stud: Defensive dominance continues

The Broncos’ defense proved that even though they might bend, they won’t break. Jags running back rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown; however, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence only passed for 133 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

The first interception was fielded by safety Justin Simmons. After a penalty in the red zone, Simmons expertly read Lawrence’s eyes, leaping to make the grab in the end zone for a touchback.

The second pick by K’Waun Williams sealed the game for Denver. After scoring the go-ahead touchdown, the Jaguars started on their own 25. On the first play of the drive, Lawrence threw the ball right into the arms of a diving Williams.

This defense proves week after week that it deserves to be one of the top units in the NFL.

