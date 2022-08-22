Studs and Duds: Big plays from players trying to make the team led to a Cowboys win

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from an undisciplined, penalty-filled loss to the Denver Broncos to look much better in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday night.

A complete team victory, the offense, defense, and special teams all did things to guide the team to success. Whether it was scoring points directly like the special team unit was able to do, creating turnovers to set up scores like Trysten Hill for the defense, or just not making bad plays to change momentum, like the offense was able to do. All in all, it was a pretty complete game.

There are always things to improve though, so the coaches will look at the good and the bad of every portion of the game. Here is a look at the studs and duds of the game that the coaches might notice from the Cowboys victory over the Chargers.

Studs: The return game

KaVontae Turpin, his 184 return yards and two touchdowns definitely made him the player of the game Saturday, but special team scores happen when the unit creates room for the playmaking returner to manuever. For Dallas, there are a lot of players fighting for roster spots and special teams play is typically a key part of the team-building puzzle.

On the kick return for example, the wall was set by Devin Harper, Peyton Hendershot, and Malik Davis. As Turpin picked his route, Davis even turned his man to open up a lane that was then sealed the other way by Malik Jefferson. This got Turpin into the second level, but a double team block from the tight end combo of Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon opened up a path to the outside while trapping the kicker on the inside and sending Turpin all the way to the end zone.

The punt return TD definitely started because of a nifty move by Turpin, after Quandre Mosley allowed his man to get by him. Once Turpin got past the initial free rusher, the blocks started to sync up. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Aaron Shampklin, and Sean McKeon all sealed off the left side for Turpin, then Mosley came back into the play to make a big block that allowed the play to go back the other direction. This is where Storey Jackson and Peyton Hendershot made their blocks to open it up for the breakaway touchdown.

The return units came up huge, allowing the Cowboys to score 14 points without running a single offensive play. The special team unit won the Cowboys this game.

Dud: Jalen Tolbert

When a play is impactful enough, it can be the difference between a player being a stud or a dud. Tolbert could have left the Chargers game with a stat line of three receptions on four targets, for 29 yards and a touchdown. For a preseason game, that’s enough to be a star of the game.

Unfortunately for Tolbert a mental mistake kept him from having that type of game and questions are starting to swirl about if he is having an issue showing up under the spotlight already.

With 9:48 left in the second quarter, the Dallas offense found themselves on the four- yard line, running the eighth play of a drive, attempting to cap it off with a score. The team was in 12 personnel, with both receivers to the right, and Tolbert in the slot. QB Cooper Rush ran a play action pass that moved up the linebackers enough for Tolbert to get behind them for an easy pitch and catch TD. The play worked so well the Chargers broadcast team called it a touchdown before the referee ran in with the incomplete call.

Tolbert had a mental mistake, and his lack of concentration made him miss getting his second foot in bounds on a play he should make 99 times in 100 tries.

That's been an issue for Jalen Tolbert all camp. Did it as recently as Thursday during joint practice. Bad miscue at the end of what's been an otherwise great drive. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 21, 2022

A simple toe drag of the foot and Tolbert is a star performer, but instead he definitely lands in the dud category. Plays like that have to be made when the game results begin to count, especially from one of the top two or three receivers on the depth chart. The team needs to coach him up, so it doesn’t become a regular occurrence.

Studs: Rush defense

After completely shutting down the Denver Broncos to the tune of 22 carries for 39 yards and no scores, the Dallas defense set its eyes on the Los Angeles Chargers rushing attack. They again did not disappoint, holding them to only 77 yards on 25 attempts, and again another goose egg in the scoring column.While the 3.1-yard average the Chargers put up isn’t the same as the 1.8 average the defense held Denver too, Los Angeles was bolstered by two QB scrambles on near-sack plays that lead to 24 yards. That was the most yards allowed for any runner on the night, and without it the Chargers drop to only 2.3 yards per carry.

The Dallas defense lived behind the line of scrimmage all night, totaling six tackles for a loss as well. It was another dominating performance and something the team hopes they can replicate in the regular season as well.

Duds: Pass defense

The Dallas defense overall had a good game with three sacks, six tackles for a loss, seven QB hits, and eight pass deflections. The pass coverage wasn’t up to standard though overall against the passing game of the Chargers.

Los Angeles quarterbacks combined for 219 yards, two touchdowns and a QB rating of 81.9 combined. They were able to connect with Michael Bandy eight times out of nine targets for 69 yards and a TD. He seemed to be uncovered all the time for the Chargers offense. Joshua Palmer had a 25 yards per catch average on three receptions and his own score as well. Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph both continue to struggle still, and while he wasn’t bad, DaRon Bland didn’t have the continued success he showed in week one versus the Broncos.

This helped the Chargers to win time of possession and have a third-down conversion rate of almost fifty percent at 7 of 15 conversions being successful. The starting corners for Dallas, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis all are locked in and are all really good, but the depth behind them is completely unknown with only one more preseason game to go.

