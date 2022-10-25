Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 7 upset win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (3-4) pulled off a huge upset with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots (3-4) on Monday Night Football, where all three phases clicked for this young Bears squad.

After Justin Fields expressed his frustration of being “almost there,” everything seemed to click for Chicago, including on offense. The Bears jumped out to a 20-14 halftime lead, and they never looked back. New England was held scoreless in the second half, the offense scored 33 points and the defense forced four turnovers on the night.

There were no shortage of standout performances in this victory, including plenty of young players on the rise.

We’re taking a look at the studs and (lone dud) from the Bears’ Week 7 win against the Patriots:

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields had his best game of the season on a big prime-time stage, and he gave it right to the Patriots. While Fields’ numbers aren’t flashy from a passing standpoint — 13-of-21 for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception — this is another performance where Fields took a step forward in his development. Fields added 82 yards on the ground with 14 carries, along with a touchdown, and he’s led the Bears in rushing for the third straight game. Another step forward for the second-year QB.

STUD: LB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith showed up in a big way on the prime-time stage, where he led the charge for a Bears defense that held the Patriots to 14 points (all in the first half). Smith led Chicago with 12 tackles, including one for a loss, as well as a sack and a clutch interception in the fourth quarter to preserve a lead. Smith showed why he’s considered among the best linebackers in the NFL.

STUD: S Jaquan Brisker

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker came up big for the Bears with his first career NFL interception in the second quarter. After Brisker got kicked in the groin as Mac Jones went to slide, he rebounded with a clutch interception that halted a Patriots scoring drive deep in Chicago territory in the second quarter. It seems Brisker, who had seven tackles on the night, got the last laugh.

STUD: K Cairo Santos

It’s hard to remember a time when kicking was an issue for the Bears, and that has everything to do with Cairo Santos. Santos had another perfect game for Chicago, where he accounted for 15 points on the night. He went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, including a long of 50 yards, and connected on all three extra points.

STUD: Bears run game

The Bears came into Monday night’s game sporting the second best run game in the NFL, and they showed why they’re among the best against the Patriots. Chicago totaled 243 yards on the ground, where they were able to move the ball with ease against a solid New England run defense. The Bears got contributions from running backs David Montgomery (15 carries, 62 yards, touchdown) and Khalil Herbert (12 carries, 62 yards), as well as quarterback Justin Fields (14 carries, 82 yards, touchdown).

STUD: CB Kyler Gordon

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has come a long way since the start of the season. Gordon was picked on early and often, but Matt Eberflus allowed him to play through his struggles. Gordon has since settled into his role on this Bears defense. He recorded his first NFL interception against the Patriots, picking off Bailey Zappe to all but seal the game for Chicago.

STUD: Luke Getsy

There’s no doubt that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had his best game as a play caller against the Patriots. It’s easy to forget that Getsy is in his first year as a play caller at the NFL level, so there have been growing pains. But Getsy found an easy solution to getting the offense in rhythm. The game plan was built around Justin Fields’ strengths, which included designed quarterback runs. Getsy was far from perfect, but this was the kind of game plan that not only put the Bears in a position to win but also help Fields’ development.

STUD: DT Justin Jones

Defensive tackle Justin Jones had an impressive game for the Bears, where he was part of a defensive effort that held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers. Jones accounted for one of those with a fumble recovery at the end of the second half, which led to a Chicago field goal before halftime. Jones added two tackles and two pass breakup on the night.

DUD: C Lucas Patrick

Look, I know this one is a reach. Lucas Patrick looked solid in his limited reps at center before exiting the game in the first quarter with a toe injury. He’s the lone dud on this list if only because he’s been set back by another injury. Hopefully this one won’t hold him out for too long. And, yes, I’m nitpicking here. But I had to include one dud, right?

