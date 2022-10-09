Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated 29-22 by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) in Week 5, where a fumble cost them a potential victory for the second straight game.

It was an ominous start for the Bears, who were dominated in the first half against the Vikings, who carried a 21-10 lead into halftime. But Chicago battled back from an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota ultimately scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes as an Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumble cost the Bears a chance to drive down the field to tie the game and force overtime.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 5 loss against the Vikings:

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Justin Fields put together his best game of the season in a losing effort against the Vikings. Fields looked comfortable and decisive on offense, particularly in the second half. ​​He completed 12-of-13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, along with five rushes for 36 yards, in the second half alone. Fields completed 71% of his passes for 208 yards with a 118.1 passer rating. Not to mention, Fields should’ve had a 52-yard rushing touchdown, which was ultimately negated by a questionable penalty.

DUD: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t exactly how former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette wanted this game to end. The Bears were driving in the final minutes to score a potential game-tying touchdown, Smith-Marsette committed a costly fumble. He hauled in a pass from Justin Fields, but instead of going out of bounds, he cut inside to try and pick up extra yardage. Smith-Marsette had the ball ripped out of his hands by Cameron Dantzler, who preserved the Vikings win and cost Chicago a chance to tie the game to force overtime.

STUD: TE Cole Kmet

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Tight end Cole Kmet has been a virtual non-factor in this Bears passing game through four weeks. So it was nice to see Luke Getsy get him involved against the Vikings, where he came away with some clutch catches and yards after the catch. Kmet had four receptions for 45 yards, where he appears to be only scratching the surface as a playmaker on this offense. Chicago should look to get him more involved moving forward.

DUD: WR Dante Pettis

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

For as good as Justin Fields looked against the Vikings, it was a reminder that, outside of Darnell Mooney, the receiving corp is in shambles. Whether it was Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s costly fumble or Dante Pettis’ two drops in the first half, it’s not a quarterback’s best friend. Pettis has been featured on offense over the last two weeks, and it’s clear he’s not a reliable target for Fields as he continues to miss on opportunities in the passing game.

STUD: CB Kyler Gordon (in the second half)

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It’s been a rough start for rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has been a popular target for opposing offenses. That much was true for Gordon in the first half, who stood no chance against Justin Jefferson. But Gordon rebounded with a strong outing in the second half, where he made some key tackles to help stall Vikings drives. He was also one step from nabbing a pick-6 off Kirk Cousins, but Cousins put the ball just above him. Gordon also contributed on special teams, where he brought pressure on a missed field goal attempt by the Vikings. Teammate Dominique Robinson technically got the hand on it, but Gordon had some nice pressure.

DUD: C Sam Mustipher

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Center Sam Mustipher isn’t a fan-favorite among Bears fans, as evidenced by his outing against the Vikings. In the first half, Justin Fields attempted to audible but Mustipher instead snapped the ball. Luckily, Fields recovered the fumble. But it stalled the drive before it even started. It was more of the same for Mustipher, who’s been brutal at center dating back to last season. Lucas Patrick was brought in to serve as center, and you have to wonder if there will be changes this week along the offensive line. Although, it doesn’t help that Cody Whitehair is on IR with a knee injury.

STUD: Second-half Bears

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Say what you will about this young Bears team, but they’re no doubt a second-half team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. Through the first five games this season, the team has made halftime adjustments that have kept them competitive in the second half. That was especially true against the Vikings, where Chicago overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. The offense found a rhythm and the defense contained Minnesota…until the final possession. The Bears do need to clean up how they finish games, as two fumbles have cost them a chance at a victory in consecutive weeks.

DUD: First-half Bears

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have gotten themselves into some holes early in games, which was true against the Vikings on Sunday. The defense had no answer for Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and this Minnesota offense, and they cruised to an easy 21-3 lead in the first half. Chicago’s offense also struggled to get into a rhythm early, scoring just three points until their final drive of the second quarter before halftime. The Bears need to find a way to play four quarters of football, which will help translate to wins instead of losses.

STUD: WR Darnell Mooney

David Berding/Getty Images

Darnell Mooney remains the lone receiver that Justin Fields can rely on, and he showed why in this game. While others struggled, Mooney channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. with a one-handed, 39-yard catch, which was a momentum shift for the offense. Mooney only had two catches for 52 yards, but his connection with Fields provides the biggest opportunity for success in the passing game.

