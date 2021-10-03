Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 4 win vs. Lions

Following a brutal Week 3 loss, the Chicago Bears responded with a needed win over their division rivals with a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions, where the offense and defense both contributed in the victory.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his second NFL start, and it went much better than his first, where he found receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney often. Running back David Montgomery led the way on the ground with his first 100-yard game against the Lions, but he did exit with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the defense bent but didn’t break in this game, where they had two takeaways, four sacks and gave up just 14 second-half points. Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack recorded one sack apiece in the victory.

Here are a few duds and plenty of studs from the Bears’ Week 4 win over the Lions.

STUD: RB David Montgomery

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears needed a solid offensive performance on Sunday following their Week 3 disaster and running back David Montgomery made sure to deliver. Montgomery set the tone for the offense early on, scoring the Bears’ first two touchdowns of the day. The offense funneled through No. 32 for much of the day, but he did leave the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury. Montgomery finished the day with 23 rushes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Justin Fields’ second-career start was significantly better than his first. The rookie quarterback settled into a rhythm, finding receivers such as Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson often. Fields pushed the ball downfield effectively, leading to three rushing touchdowns from the running backs. He did have an interception off a tipped pass, but Fields went 12-for-18 for 209 yards. It was the first of hopefully many wins for the future franchise quarterback, who could be the starting moving forward.

STUD: WR Darnell Mooney

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Many have been wondering where wide receiver Darnell Mooney had been this season. The 2020 fifth-round pick hadn’t made much of an impact in the first three weeks of the season. But all of that changed on Sunday. Mooney was Fields’ go-to target, reeling in 5 catches for 125 yards on 7 targets, his first 100-yard game of his young career. He was getting open on deep patterns and still had plenty of yards after the catch on multiple occasions. He’s building a rapport with Fields and hopefully this is a jumping off point for the young pass catcher.

DUD: NT Eddie Goldman

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in nearly two full seasons, nose tackle Eddie Goldman was back in the starting lineup for the Bears after missing time this year with injuries. Unfortunately, he wasn’t much of a factor as the Lions were able to run all over the Bears defensive line, especially early. Goldman did not record a defensive statistic on Sunday and also appeared to give up on a particular 4th-down play late in the game. He’ll try and rebound next week after getting his first regular-season game action.

DUD: TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The passing attack was on display Sunday, but tight end Cole Kmet wasn’t invited to the party. Kmet caught just 1 pass for 6 yards in the Bears win against the Lions. He was targeted three times and could have had a huge gain earlier in the game, but couldn’t seem to locate the ball from Fields. Kmet hasn’t made much of an impact in the passing game this season and this week was the perfect opportunity to break out, but it wasn’t in the cards.

STUD: ILB Alec Ogletree

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

There were so many defensive standouts from this game, but Alec Ogletree had himself a day. The veteran linebacker led the team in tackles with 12 and had a tackle for loss, along with a key pass deflection to save a touchdown early in the game. Ogletree and Roquan Smith were everywhere for the Bears but it was the former who needed a great day today with the return of Danny Trevathan. Olgetree has earned the starting spot and may not give it up.

STUD: OLB Robert Quinn

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

We’re all going to owe Robert Quinn an apology sooner rather than later. Quinn continues to impress this season, totaling 5 tackles with a sack, a forced fumble, and 2 QB hits. He has 4.5 sacks on the year and just keeps getting better as the games go on. Bears fans are finally seeing the potential with him and Mack rushing the quarterback on every play.

STUD: OC Bill Lazor

Dylan Buell/Pool Photo via AP

It isn’t confirmed at this point whether or not offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was calling plays on Sunday, but all signs point to yes. The offense looked completely different than it did last week, using the running game to set the tone early, then pushing the ball deep. There were wildcat formations, rollouts, and everything you wanted to see with Fields at the helm.

1

1