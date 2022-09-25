Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears (2-1) defeated the Houston Texans (0-2-1) in a 23-20 victory to get back in the win column following a brutal Week 2 loss.

While this win featured some encouraging things, including Khalil Herbert’s career day and Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson’s performances, there are still some concerns for this young Bears team.

There were some Bears players who made strong statements in the victory while others have room for improvement heading into a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants (2-0).

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s Week 3 win against Houston:

STUD: RB Khalil Herbert

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

When David Montgomery exited the game with an ankle/knee injury in the first quarter, Khalil Herbert stepped up in a big way. Herbert had a career day with 20 carries for 157 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns. He added two receptions for 12 yards. Herbert showed that he can step up in a workhorse role, which is good news considering we don’t know how long Montgomery will be out.

Stud: LB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

After not practicing all week with a hip injury, linebacker Roquan Smith was active for Sunday’s game. And it’s a good thing, too, considering he made an interception that set up Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal. While Smith had a rough start, he settled down in the second half and was all over the field. Smith finished the game with a team-high 16 tackles, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

STUD: S Eddie Jackson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Eddie Jackson has been one of the best players for the Bears through these first three games. Jackson has been solid in coverage and has improved his tackling. He’s also gotten back to being the takeaway machine fans grew accustomed to a few years ago. Jackson recorded his second interception in the last three games, as well as added eight tackles (second to Roquan Smith’s 16) in the win.

STUD: K Cairo Santos

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following an uncharacteristic performance in Chicago’s Week 1 win over San Francisco, Cairo Santos has rebounded over the last couple of weeks. Specifically in Sunday’s win over the Texans, where Santos accounted for three field goals and two extra points. That included the game-winning 30-yard field goal to send the Bears to 2-1 on the season.

STUD: Offensive line (in run blocking)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While there are questions about the Bears offensive line in pass protection, you can’t say enough about their contributions in run blocking. Chicago had an impressive 281 yards rushing, which is their most in a game since 1984. That included 157 yards on the ground by Khalil Herbert, who praised the guys up front for their contributions.

DUD: QB Justin Fields

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, it looks like Justin Fields continues to regress through the first three games of his second season. It was a brutal showing for Fields, who completed 8-of-17 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles for a 27.7 passer rating. Sure, it’s fair to factor in his supporting cast at receiver and the offensive line in pass protection. But there were some bad throws and reads by Fields, including both of his interceptions. While it’s too soon to call him a bust, he’s got plenty of room for improvement.

DUD: Offensive line (in pass blocking)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Considering how impressive the offensive line was in run blocking, it’s astounding they’re so terrible in pass protection. Fields was sacked five times against the Texans, although they weren’t all on the offensive line. Still, the offensive line continues to struggle giving their quarterback time in the pocket, and it’s clear Fields doesn’t trust his guys up front.

DUD: Passing defense

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The good news? Chicago’s run defense allowed less than 100 yards rushing for the first time this season. The bad news? For the second straight game, the Bears pass defense struggled. Granted, they were without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was inactive with a quad injury. But Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw for 245 yards, and there were plenty of breakdowns for what’s a young, inexperienced Bears secondary.

DUD: Coaching

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Ultimately, the Bears came away with the win. But there were some concerns with this coaching staff. Head coach Matt Eberflus was once again criticized for his poor time management, which included not using his timeouts at the end of the first half to try and get something going before halftime. It was conservative and showed no confidence in Fields, similar to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There was one point where Getsy called run plays on third-and-17, third-and-10 and third-and-6 in the first half. Sure, Fields had his struggles. But Getsy showed no confidence in Fields, which didn’t help the young quarterback’s confidence.

