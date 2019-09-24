Studs and duds from Bears' Week 3 win over Redskins

It was a tale of two halves in the Chicago Bears' Week 3 Monday night victory over the Redskins, with Mitch Trubisky and the offense firing on all cylinders through the first 30 minutes only to stall in the second half while Washington mounted something of a small comeback.

But Chicago did just enough on offense and defense to keep the Redskins two scores away, winning the game 31-15 and improving to 2-1 on the season.

The defense was dominant, the offense showed signs of life, and as a result, there were a bunch more studs than duds from Monday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The one-man wrecking crew was at it again, recording two sacks and two forced fumbles on a night that he looked simply unblockable. Mack is rounding into midseason form, which is about as scary as it gets for opposing quarterbacks. His 92.4 grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any Bears player in Week 3.

Mack had a pretty good running mate against the Redskins in Trevathan, who had one of his best games as a Bear. He finished the night with seven tackles, one sack and the key forced fumble in the fourth quarter that ended any comeback hopes for Washington.

Long's rough start to 2019 continued against the Redskins, where he was routinely beat by speed and power throughout the game. He received an embarrassing 17.9 grade in pass protection from PFF, a mark so low that it may be time to question if he's actually starting to hurt this team more than he's helping.

Story continues

Clinton-Dix officially buried the memory of Adrian Amos with his two interceptions and a defensive touchdown against the Redskins. He was easily the Bears' best defender in coverage and is flashing the skill set that once made him a first-round pick.

How can you not be a stud after scoring three touchdowns in one quarter? Gabriel's night ended early because of a concussion, but his impact through three quarters (six catches, 75 yards, three touchdowns) was gigantic. He ran crisp routes and put on a display of body control, focus and soft hands on his 36-yard score, by far the Bears' offensive highlight of the 2019 season.

Stud: Mitchell Trubisky

Finally! Yes, Trubisky was a stud Monday night, even if for just one half. He threw the ball with confidence, accuracy and velocity and looked every bit like the franchise quarterback Chicago expected him to be in the 2017 NFL draft. His second half wasn't great, but it's progress. And with a tough Week 4 NFC North battle looming against the Vikings, a confidence-builder like Monday night is exactly what Trubisky needed.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 3 win over Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago