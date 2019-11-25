Studs and Duds from Bears' Week 12 win over Giants

The Bears have won two of their last three games after defeating the New York Giants 19-14 Sunday at Soldier Field, bringing their record to 5-6 and a chance to move to .500 with a winnable game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

It was arguably the best offensive performance from the Bears this season, even though it still fell short of Matt Nagy 202 expectations. Mitch Trubisky looked like a capable NFL starter, completing 25-of-41 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Some of his production was robbed by a Ben Braunecker drop and a penalty that took a 60-yard completion away from Allen Robinson, but the Bears managed to move the ball well in the third quarter led mostly by Trubisky and his two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing).

The defense did its job too, thanks in large part to the return of Khalil Mack. He was back to his dominant form and had a key strip-sack of Daniel Jones that set up one of Chicago's two offensive touchdowns.

But Sunday's win wasn't just about Trubisky and Mack. There were several other studs (and a few duds) worthy of recognition.

Stud: WR Allen Robinson

Robinson was a force on Sunday, registering six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown (32 yards). It was A-Rob's season-high in yardage and arguably his most impactful game as a playmaker downfield since joining the Bears as a free agent in 2018.

Dud: TE Ben Braunecker

Braunecker's pitch for the tight end job in Chicago may have slipped through his fingers when he dropped a first-quarter pass from Trubisky that would've likely resulted in a 29-yard touchdown. That drop was part of an all-around terrible game that resulted in Braunecker having the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of all Bears players on offense (50.0).

Stud: WR Anthony Miller

Miller's season-long hibernation ended Sunday when he totaled six catches for 77 yards. He was the kind of high-energy playmaker the Bears hoped he'd be when he was drafted in the second round out of Memphis in 2018. He has the potential to be a top-tier intermediate target for Trubisky, which he proved with his crisp route-running against the Giants.

Dud: C Cody Whitehair

Whitehair struggled against the Giants' defensive line Sunday, finishing with a 51.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. His illegal hands to the face penalty in the second quarter wiped out the 60-yard completion to Robinson. Not good.

Stud: SAF Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Clinton-Dix has been one of the Bears' best all-around defenders in 2019 and he continued his march toward a multi-year deal with another really good game in Week 12. He led the team in tackles (7) and was the second-highest-graded player on the defense, per PFF.

Dud: CB Prince Amukamara

Amukamara seemed a step slow in coverage through Sunday's win over New York. He was targeted seven times and gave up four catches for 61 yards, including 30 yards after the catch.

Stud: WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson didn't do much on offense against the Giants, but he was a star on special teams, especially in punt coverage. He made a touchdown-saving tackle on Giants safety Jabrill Peppers in the second quarter and downed a fourth-quarter Pat O'Donnell punt on the three-yard-line. He impacted field position, even without touching the ball.

