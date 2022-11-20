Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 11 loss vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears (3-8) suffered a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), which marked their fourth straight loss.

While losing is never a good thing, this one was easily their worst since Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. The offense had its worst performance since that game, where there were opportunities to score points. Justin Fields continued to show why he’s an electric player, but he also suffered a left shoulder injury in the process.

The Bears had a 17-7 lead in the first half before the Falcons scored 17 unanswered to take a 24-17 lead. While Chicago wasn’t out of it until the final drive, they once again couldn’t mount a comeback.

There were no shortage of standout performances — both good and bad — in this loss. Here’s a look at our studs and duds from the Bears’ loss to the Falcons.

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Despite tossing an interception on the Bears’ final series, there’s no disputing that Justin Fields had another impressive performance. He remains their most electrifying player, even when playing through injury. Fields completed 14-of-21 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown (with that interception) for a 84 passer rating. He also led the Bears with 85 rushing yards on 18 carries, made even more impressive considering his hamstrings were tight all game. He joined Kyler Murray as the only quarterback to record a passing and rushing touchdown in five straight games.

DUD: RG Michael Schofield

Let’s be honest, the entire offensive line struggled. (More on that below). But it was right guard Michael Schofield, filling in for an injured Teven Jenkins, who stood out in the worst way. Schofield allowed two of the four sacks on Fields, while also committing two penalties — a false start and holding call. While Jenkins was active, he’s still recovering from a hip injury that kept him sidelined.

STUD: RB David Montgomery

With Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, the Bears leaned heavily on David Montgomery against the Falcons. And he didn’t disappoint. Montgomery had 17 carries for 67 yards (3.9 average) and a touchdown, while adding three catches for 54 yards, which led Bears pass catchers. While Herbert has been getting plenty of attention for his explosive running this season, Montgomery remains a productive option at running back for Chicago.

DUD: Bears pass protection

The Bears offensive line is their most concerning position group right now, particularly when it comes to pass protection. Heading into this game, Fields was sacked 36 times this season, tied for the worst in the NFL. Against a Falcons pass rush that was second-worst in the NFL, they allowed four. It was another brutal showing, not just by Schofield (who we spotlighted above), but the entire group.

STUD: Velus Jones Jr.

After being a healthy scratch for the last two games, rookie Velus Jones Jr. made a statement in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. After muffing two punts this season, Jones showed what he can do on special teams. Jones returned Chicago’s opening kickoff 55 yards to set up the Bears’ first touchdown of the day, a 16-yarder from Fields to Darnell Mooney. Next step? How about getting Jones involved on offense?

DUD: OC Luke Getsy

Luke Getsy has received plenty of praise over the last month, but that came crashing down in this game against the Falcons, where he had a brutal showing with play calling. But it was especially evident on the Bears’ final series, where Getsy called two straight QB runs (with Fields being hurt) and a check down that ended in an interception by Fields on a pass intended for Montgomery. Not Getsy’s finest hour.

STUD: WR Darnell Mooney

The numbers might not show it, but Darnell Mooney had a solid performance for the Bears. He caught four passes for 29 yards, including a beautiful 16-yard touchdown pass from Fields. Mooney should’ve had a second touchdown, but Fields overthrew him as he got wide open after the defender tripped.

DUD: RB Trestan Ebner

With Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, rookie Trestan Ebner saw an increased workload on offense backing up David Montgomery. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a great day for Ebner. Ebner had just eight yards on six carries, averaging 1.3 yards per carry. He also had zero catches on one target. Certainly worth monitoring as Herbert is out for the next three games.

STUD: LB Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn continues to impress in just his third NFL start. Sanborn made some sensational tackles, totaling nine on the day and logging a quarterback hit. He also recovered a fumble on special teams. The future certainly looks bright for the undrafted rookie, even as the defense continues to struggle.

STUD: TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet didn’t record a touchdown for a fourth straight game, but he still had another solid outing for the Bears. Kmet continues to be a reliable target for Fields and a solid blocker. Kmet had three catches for 35 yards, including this insane one-handed grab for a 24-yard gain.

