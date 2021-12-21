Studs and duds from Bears’ prime-time loss to Vikings

It was another prime-time dud for the Chicago Bears this season as they fell to their division rivals the Minnesota Vikings 17-9, dropping to 4-10 on the season. The Bears have now lost all four of their prime-time games this season and clinch their first double-digit loss season since 2017.

Offensively, the Bears were able to move the ball fairly well against the Vikings, but stalled multiple times due to turnovers and failing to convert on fourth downs.

The defense, however, did their part and kept them in the game all night long. They limited the Vikings to under 20 points and under 200 yards, bottling up their running game especially. But costly penalties led to points, putting this game out of reach.

The Bears were without many of their key players and relied on quite a few practice squad guys to fill the void. Did any of them standout as studs? Here are this week’s studs and duds.

STUD: CB Thomas Graham Jr.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the players who was moved up from the practice squad was rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. Making his NFL debut, Graham made a statement on Monday night saying he belongs on the active roster for the rest of the season. Graham got the start and made his presence felt right away. He had seven total tackles and three passes defended. He was flying all over the field and was easily the Bears best defensive back on the field.

With players such as Kindle Vildor still struggling, the sixth-round draft pick deserves to hang around and see extended playing time. You have to wonder what might have been in the secondary had he been called up sooner.

DUD: QB Justin Fields

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

If you were to just look at the box score, you’d be fairly pleased with how Justin Fields’ evening went. He completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 96.6. But Fields got most of those yards on the final two drives of the game, including the touchdown, which came on the last play as time expired.

In reality, Fields struggled for much of the night. He fumbled two more times, raising his season total to 12. He took a couple bad sacks and couldn’t properly throw the ball away or avoid contact from the defensive line. It’s encouraging to see Fields turn it on late. His receivers were the ones who let the offense down at that point. But he needs to play a complete game and take care of the ball better. Interceptions will always happen, but fumbles are inexcusable, especially when they happen outside of the pocket.

STUD: OLB Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Robert Quinn might as well live in this spot rent free. He continues to ball out on the defensive line and rack up those sack totals. Quinn had yet another multi-sack game, his fourth of the season. He has 16 total sacks on the year and is now in striking distance of Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent’s single-season team record of 17.5.

There’s not much more you can say about how Quinn is playing. He’s a monster coming off the edge and is getting stronger as the season wears on. Needing just two more sacks in three games to set the team record, he has a real shot to make history.

DUD: TE Cole Kmet

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

In his last game on Monday night, Cole Kmet had arguably the best game of his career. The same cannot be said for this Monday night performance. Though Kmet wound up with six catches for 71 yards, much of that came in garbage time. He struggled with drops and failed to make a play on the ball in the endzone that would have given the Bears a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Kmet has shown promise during his second season, but with players like Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin out, he needed to step up in their absences for this game.

STUD: DE Akiem Hicks

AP Photo/David Banks

We could be seeing the final few games of the Akiem Hicks era in Chicago. If that’s the case, he’s making sure it’s a memorable ending. Hicks returned to the field after missing the last few games due to injury and made an immediate impact up front. He had five total tackles on the night, including two for loss. He also had two sacks and a whopping four additional quarterback hits.

Hicks gave fits to the Vikings offensive line each and every play he was on the field, all while celebrating like a madman when he made one of his many plays. Hicks is set to become a free agent at the end of the year and isn’t expected to re-sign with the Bears. But he’s making it known that he can still play at a high level in this league.

DUD: HC Matt Nagy

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Nagy was more animated than usual during this game, which was actually a welcome sight given how the season has gone. Too bad it didn’t result in any better foresight into effective calls and decisions on timeout usage.

Nagy took back playcalling duties with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor out due to COVID-19 protocols and reminded us all why he gave them up in the first place. He called simple run plays on long distance downs and was ill prepared to properly call a play on a key fourth down in the third quarter with David Montgomery having to exit the game temporarily due to losing his helmet on the previous play.

It’s the lack of situational awareness in plays like those that make it painfully obvious Nagy’s days are numbered. But his players didn’t totally quit on him, so that’s something, right?

STUD: ILB Alec Ogletree

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just take a step back for a second and appreciate the impact Alec Ogletree has had this season. Signed off the scrapheap over the summer, Ogletree was initially just seen as a camp body, but made a strong impression early and became the starting inside linebacker for much of the season.

Ogletree has had a solid year but arguably had his best game of the season against the Vikings. He was quick off the snap and made multiple key plays to halt momentum for Minnesota. Ogletree had eight total tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass defended. He was particularly effective in the run game, shutting down Dalvin Cook all night long. It remains to be seen whether Ogletree finds himself back on the Bears next year, but he’s had a nice resurgence this season playing alongside Roquan Smith.

DUD: Brian Griese

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It’s always easy to harp on the television announcers for football games and pan their analysis or opinions. But we heard from former Bears quarterback Brian Griese on Monday night was downright unprofessional. The analyst for ESPN consistently called multiple players by the wrong names, talking with his mouth full of deep-dish pizza, and blaming Justin Fields for a dropped pass that hit his receiver in the hands.

What’s worse is with Griese in the booth, he’s eating up Louis Riddick’s time to speak, who is far and away a better analyst on television. We all respect Griese for his heroic comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007, but in a game that featured some lackluster quarterback play, he took the cake on Monday night.

