Studs and duds from Bears’ preseason win vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 23-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Bears defense held the Titans scoreless in the second half, sacking quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis a combined eight times. Chicago also had four takeaways on the afternoon.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense played two series — a total of seven plays — where they scored back-to-back long touchdowns. Fields connected with his new WR1 DJ Moore on a screen that went 62 yards for a score. Fields also bought time on third down and dumped it off to Khalil Herbert, who ran for a 56-yard touchdown.

Safe to say, there were plenty of standout performers, be it starters or guys further down the depth chart making a name for themselves.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s preseason win over Tennessee, which included a slew of studs (hey, it’s preseason!)

STUD: QB Justin Fields

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields was perfect in the preseason opener, completing 3-of-3 passes for 129 yards for two touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating. While Fields didn’t have any flashy plays, he excelled in the short passing game, getting the ball to playmakers DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert for long touchdowns.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

So much for that punt return progress. Wide receiver Velus Jones is among the roster bubble players looking to prove himself worthy of a roster spot. Unfortunately, it was more of the same from Jones returning punts, as he muffed a punt in the second quarter. It gave the Titans the ball at Chicago’s 25-yard line. Luckily, the defense came away with an interception to flip the field. But it’s plays like these that make it feel like Jones’ time with the Bears is running out.

STUD: WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Welcome to Chicago, DJ Moore! Moore’s very first (preseason) reception was a quick screen, which he turned into an impressive 62-yard touchdown to energize the Soldier Field crowd. It was Moore’s only reception of his seven reps, but it showed what he brings to this offense. That’s why general manager Ryan Poles went out and traded for Moore.

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

P.J. Walker has had a rough training camp, and that carried over into his first preseason action. Walker’s first throw was a deep shot to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, which was picked off by cornerback Tre Avery. The rest of Walker’s afternoon wasn’t impressive. He went 4-of-8 for 19 yards and one interception on the afternoon.

STUD: DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trevis Gipson was listed among the bottom of the unofficial depth chart, and he played like a man on mission in Saturday’s win. Gipson wreaked havoc on the Titans offensive line, generating consistent pressure on both quarterbacks. Gipson totaled five tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits, and the numbers don’t even do his impact justice. It’s clear Gipson is fighting like hell to earn a roster spot.

DUD: WR Tyler Scott

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott has had an up-and-down training camp, where he’s flashed incredible playmaking ability but struggled at times catching the ball. Unfortunately, Scott struggled with ball security in Saturday’s win, coughing up the ball after a 9-yard reception. The fumble led to a Titans field goal.

STUD: DE Terrell Lewis

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

It certainly feels like Gipson and Terrell Lewis are fighting for one of the final roster spots off the edge, and both brought it. Lewis generated consistent pressure off the edge, leading the way with 2.0 sacks on the afternoon. He added two tackles, one QB hit and a forced fumble. Lewis has been generating buzz throughout training camp, and he showed more of the same in the preseason opener.

STUD: RB Khalil Herbert

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Herbert had a decent day on the ground, rushing on four carries for 15 yards (3.8 YPC). But one aspect of Herbert’s game where he improved was as a pass catcher. On third-and-8, Justin Fields bought time before dumping the ball off to Herbert, who took it 56 yards for a touchdown. As Herbert looks to earn the lead back role, he’s going to need to show he’s capable of catching the ball out of the backfield and improving as a blocker.

STUD: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

We’ve heard all about rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s physicality, and we saw that on display in Chicago’s preseason victory. Stevenson played the entire first half, where he proved to be playmaker in the defensive backfield. Stevenson delivered some big hits, playing with confidence and physicality in a scheme that seems tailor-made for him. Stevenson had a pass breakup that could’ve been an interception, but he was able to make the play regardless. Stevenson is competing with fellow rookie Terell Smith for the starting CB2 job, and it’s clear Stevenson has the leg up.

STUD: DT Zacch Pickens

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bears rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens made a strong impression in his preseason debut, accounting for one of the eight sacks on the day for the defense. Pickens sacked rookie quarterback Will Levis, forcing a Titans punt on a three-and-out. Pickens also recovered a fumble forced by Lewis on a sack of Malik Willis. Pickens added four total tackles, one tackle for loss and one QB hit.

STUD: CB Kyler Gordon

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon has been impressing during training camp, and he carried that over into the preseason in his limited reps. Gordon has embraced the physicality that comes with the H.I.T.S. principle, as evidenced by a couple of big hits that forced incomplete passes (including one that should’ve been a fumble). Gordon is thriving exclusively at nickel cornerback, one of the most important positions in this Matt Eberflus defense.

STUD: DE Jalen Harris

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie Jalen Harris certainly improved his stock with an impressive outing against the Titans. If not for Terrell Lewis’ two sacks, Harris would’ve led the way with 1.5 sacks on the day — and he nearly had another at the end of the game. Harris added two tackles and three QB hits. While he faces some competition in the defensive end room, Harris appears primed for a spot on the practice squad.

STUD: S A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

With Jaquan Brisker sidelined, safety A.J. Thomas saw plenty of action in the preseason opener. After Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt to put the Titans on Chicago’s 25-yard line, Thomas bailed the team out with an interception of quarterback Malik Willis in the end zone on the first play of the drive. Thomas is competing for the final safety roster spot, and he’s off to a solid start this preseason.

STUD: S Bralen Trahan

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Speaking of standout safeties, undrafted rookie Bralen Trahan had an impressive preseason opener. After a two-interception day in one training camp practice, Trahan proved he’s a ballhawk. Trahan came away with the game-sealing interception of Will Levis, as the Titans were driving on Chicago’s 36-yard line. Trahan added four total tackles and one pass breakup on the day.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire