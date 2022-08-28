Studs and duds from Bears’ preseason win vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears ended the preseason with a 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chicago finished the preseason undefeated for the first time since 1994, a year where they also advanced to the postseason.

The Bears starters saw significant action in the first half, which was huge for Chicago’s starting offense. After a poor start, the Bears offense scored three touchdowns — all touchdown passes from quarterback Justin Fields — and we caught a glimpse of what this Luke Getsy offense could look like.

Chicago’s starting defense — minus Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson — had a strong outing against Cleveland. While they didn’t bring in any sacks, they played clean football and generated takeaways.

For one last time this preseason, we’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s win over Cleveland.

Stud: QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/David Richard

Justin Fields had a near-perfect night in Saturday’s preseason finale, where he led the Bears to three scoring drives. Fields completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns for a 146.9 passer rating. Fields spread the ball around to a number of receivers, including connecting on touchdowns with tight ends Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Stud: WR Dante Pettis

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It seems safe to say wide receiver Dante Pettis has secured a roster spot following another solid outing against the Browns. Pettis had three catches for 37 yards, as well as a 12-yard touchdown from Justin Fields in the second quarter. Pettis also continued to field punt returns for Chicago, where he’s showing his potential on offense and special teams.

The Bears are seeking solutions at wide receiver and Dante Pettis is making a case for a role. Crisp route to get open and Justin Fields hit him for the score. pic.twitter.com/kw9QapflXK — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 27, 2022

Dud: OT Riley Reiff

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff made his preseason debut against the Browns, where he lined up at left tackle with the second-team offense. And it wasn’t a pretty start. Reiff not only committed a rare, late Chicago penalty but he was getting beat by reserves. Reiff still most likely makes the team at this point, but it certainly explains why Larry Borom beat him out at right tackle.

Stud: CB Kyler Gordon

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rookie Kyler Gordon once again lined up at nickel cornerback against the Browns, an indication that’s where he’ll start for Chicago this season. Following an encouraging debut against the Seahawks, Gordon had another impressive outing in his second live action where his speed and instincts were once again on display. Gordon totaled 3 tackles and managed a diving pass breakup on third down against David Njoku — despite an offensive pass interference call that was declined.

Stud: TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/David Richard

Tight end Cole Kmet continues to look more comfortable in this new offense, and he certainly looks poised for a breakout year. Kmet had three catches for 36 yards and a 24-yard touchdown reception from Justin Fields. Kmet once again showed his potential as a big-bodied weapon in the passing game with some impressive moves.

Dud: RB De'Montre Tuggle

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie running back De’Montre Tuggle had a decent preseason, but he made a costly mistake in the final minutes of the game. After the Browns turned the ball over on downs, Tuggle fumbled the ball on Chicago’s 14-yard line that led to a Browns touchdown. Fortunately, it didn’t wind up costing the Bears the game thanks to a failed two-point conversion by Cleveland. But it’s not a good look for a roster bubble player like Tuggle looking to make a positive impression.

Stud: CB Kindle Vildor

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kindle Vildor had a strong outing in Saturday’s finale, where he showed why he’s the presumptive starter on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson with rookie Kyler Gordon in the slot. Vildor totaled 4 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 pass breakup and he was solid in coverage. While Vildor had a rough outing last season with Chicago, this new scheme certainly appears to fit him better.

Stud: CB Greg Stroman Jr.

AP Photo/David Richard

Veteran cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. made his preseason debut after being sidelined with injuries this summer, and he showed why he should be in consideration for one of those final roster spots. While Stroman was far from perfect — he gave up a touchdown after a turnover deep in Chicago territory — the positives outweighed any negatives. That included an interception in the second quarter. He also had a pass breakup on fourth-and-6 with three minutes left with the game on the line and nice coverage on a failed two-point conversion attempt by Cleveland.

Greg Stroman Jr. said I’ll take that. pic.twitter.com/BpsRfwdcq4 — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) August 28, 2022

Dud: WR Chris Finke

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This final preseason game provided an opportunity for roster bubble players to make a positive impression. Unfortunately for wide receiver Chris Finke, he made the kind of mistake that likely spells his end in Chicago. Whether we’re talking about making the 53-man roster or the practice squad, Finke has to make that deep catch, especially when the ball is placed perfectly for him to make the play.

Stud: WR Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter had another strong preseason outing against the Browns, where he made a case for a roster spot or practice squad. Coulter led the team with three receptions for 61 yards, and he was one of the few reserve receivers consistently making plays out there. It’s something that should help him stand apart from others.

