Studs and duds from Bears’ preseason loss vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 24-21, in their preseason finale on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Bears starters saw limited action in the first half, which featured the duo of Justin Fields and DJ Moore and the debuts of some key defensive starters (Tremaine Edmunds and Yannick Ngakoue).

It wasn’t a good start for the offense or defense. Chicago’s offense went three-and-out on consecutive drives. Meanwhile, the Bears’ defense allowed the Bills’ starting offense to march down the field with ease for a 12-play, 72-yard touchdown drive.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s preseason loss to Buffalo.

STUD: DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following news that Chicago had granted Gipson permission to seek a trade, the former fifth-round pick had an impression performance in what could very well be his last game as a Bear. Gipson had a strip sack of Bills quarterback Kyle Allen, which was recovered by Bears linebacker Noah Sewell. It was Gipson’s second sack of the preseason, and it served as a potential audition for his next NFL team.

DUD: Bears offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears offensive line had a rough day against the Bills, whether it was the starters or reserves. Chicago was without three starting offensive linemen — Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis and Darnell Wright — when the first-team offense was on the field, and it showed. The offensive line struggled throughout Saturday’s finale, where the pocket was constantly collapsing. While Justin Fields wasn’t sacked, Tyson Bagent was sacked twice. Not to mention, there was another offensive line injury to undrafted rookie Gabriel Houy, which adds to the growing list of injuries.

STUD: WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We still haven’t seen Moore in significant action, but he continues to be a playmaker in limited fashion this preseason. After taking his first catch for an impressive 62-yard touchdown in Week 1, Moore impressed with his second-ever catch as a Bear. Justin Fields connected with Moore on a 40-yard pass, which Moore broke through a tackler for a good chunk of the yardage. It’s clear the Fields-Moore duo is going to be something special.

DUD: RB Khalil Herbert

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Herbert hasn’t done anything to lose the lead running back job, but that doesn’t mean his job is safe beyond the season opener. While Herbert showcased his pass catching ability in the preseason opener — taking a screen pass 56 yards for a score — he struggled on the ground against the Bills. Herbert had two carries for -1 yard. Chicago was without three starting offensive linemen, but Herbert didn’t help his case with a dropped pass from Fields. Herbert will be the starter when the Bears host the Packers in Week 1, but rookie Roschon Johnson is coming for his job.

STUD: QB Tyson Bagent

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

If you were to look at the box score and nothing else, you would say Bagent belongs on this list as a dud. But stats aside — 7-of-15 for 41 yards and an interception for a 26.8 passer rating — Bagent had a strong showing in his last bid for the backup quarterback job. The offense moved the ball well with Bagent under center, and he did have some nice passes that were dropped, including what would’ve been a touchdown to tight end Stephen Carlson. It’s been clear this summer and preseason that Bagent has been the better quarterback compared to veteran P.J. Walker. If this is truly a competition, expect Bagent to get the nod as QB2.

DUD: DE Terrell Lewis

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Lewis has been one of the standout performers of the summer. But he lands on our duds list if only because he’s been so impressive that the fact that he didn’t dominate was surprising. Lewis had three sacks in the first two preseason games — including back-to-back outings with a strip sack — but he was invisible in the boxscore in limited fashion. Meanwhile, his counterpart Trevis Gipson had a solid showing as the two battle for one of those final roster spots. But Lewis did see second-team snaps before Gipson — who was granted permission to seek a trade — which all bodes well for Lewis making the 53-man roster.

STUD: WR Nsimba Webster

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Webster had an impressive showing to conclude his preseason, leading the team with 59 scrimmage yards. Webster had three catches for 37 yards and added two rushes for 22 yards. With Velus Jones Jr. sidelined by injury, Webster showed that he’s capable of doing what Jones is capable of, whether it’s catching passes, jet sweeps or fielding punts. But was his preseason enough to edge out the former third-round pick?

DUD: TE Stephen Carlson

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Yes, I’m aware that Carlson led the Bears with 41 receiving yards on three catches. But I’m still stuck on Carlson’s egregious drop on an easy touchdown from quarterback Tyson Bagent. On the very next play, Bagent was picked off, which resulted in a Bills field goal. The Bears are set at tight end with Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis. But Carlson didn’t help himself with some dropped passes.

STUD: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Stevenson has experienced some rookie growing pains through these preseason games, but he’s also showed his potential to be the long-term answer at cornerback for Chicago. Stevenson had a rough start against the Bills, committing two costly holding penalties. But he made up for it with his first NFL interception, picking off Allen, which led to a Bears field goal. It was a sign of Stevenson’s ballhawking ability. While he still has work to do, the arrow is pointed up.

STUD: CB Michael Ojemudia

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Ojemudia put on a show in coverage during Chicago’s preseason finale, where he made plays on the ball. Ojemudia had three pass breakups on the day, where his instincts were on display. While the Bears’ top four cornerback spots appear locked up by Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, there is plenty of competition for those final two spots. It’s another strong showing by Ojemudia that might just be enough for him to find his way on the 53-man roster.

STUD: CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson played in limited action in Saturday’s preseason finale, but he looked to be in midseason form in coverage. Johnson had a key pass breakup on Bills receiver Gabe Davis on the team’s first series, a reminder why he’s Chicago’s best cornerback. Johnson, who’s in a contract year, is certainly looking worthy of a contract extension.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire