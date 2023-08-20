Studs and duds from Bears’ preseason loss vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, in a Week 2 preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It marked the first preseason loss of the Matt Eberflus era.

It was an ugly game from start to finish — with the exception of one drive in the second quarter, where a couple of rookies shined and made the game bearable, if only for a few minutes.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s preseason loss to Indianapolis — which featured some gems in an otherwise underwhelming game.

STUD: QB Tyson Bagent

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tyson Bagent Show was the highlight of an otherwise boring preseason game with most starters sidelined. The undrafted rookie quarterback put on quite a show and made things interesting for the QB2 spot. Bagent replaced P.J. Walker in the second quarter, and there was an immediate difference in offensive execution. Bagent provided a spark on offense in his only full series, leading the Bears down the field on a 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive. Bagent completed 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards with a 98.4 passer rating, capping the drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

DUD: QB P.J. Walker

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Bagent made things interesting in the QB2 battle, Walker’s stock continues to plummet. Walker, who’s had a rough training camp, lands on our duds list for a second straight game. Both series that Walker led ended in punts, including a three-and-out for negative yardage to open the game. Walker went 1-of-4 for six yards and was sacked twice, and the offense looked was completely ineffective when he led the charge.

STUD: RB Roschon Johnson

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While Bagent stole the show, rookie running back Roschon Johnson was the other standout in this disappointing loss. Johnson put together another strong preseason outing, seven carries for 32 yards (4.6 average) and had one catch for 11 yards. Johnson played a huge role on Chicago’s first scoring drive, where he had a 14-yard run and 11-yard reception. Like Bagent, he provided a spark on offense that was desperately needed. As Johnson continues to impress, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can climb the depth chart as a rookie.

DUD: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has been a standout player all summer, but he didn’t have his best outing in Saturday’s preseason loss. Not only was Stevenson called for a personal foul on a late hit out of bounds, but he let an interception go right through his hands on a Gardner Minshew touchdown pass in the second quarter.

STUD: DE Terrell Lewis

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Terrell Lewis continues to be a difference maker on the regular, and it feels like he all but has a roster spot secured at this point. One week after leading the team with two sacks against the Titans, Lewis logged the lone sack of the game for Chicago’s defense. It was a strip sack of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger — Lewis’ second consecutive game with a strip sack. Lewis has made the most of his opportunities since joining the team, and it’s paying off for the fourth-year pro.

DUD: DE Rasheem Green

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Rasheem Green got the start at defensive end in a game where reserves were in the spotlight. Unfortunately for Green, he didn’t stand out in a positive way. While Green has been impressing during training camp practices, it hasn’t translated to game days. Green didn’t force any pressure and was called for an offsides penalty on third-and-10. That could allow an opportunity for standout players like Lewis and Trevis Gipson to pass him up on the depth chart.

STUD: QB Nathan Peterman

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Tyson Bagent was the star on Saturday night, but Nathan Peterman also impressed for the Bears. With Bagent’s stock rising, Peterman looked like someone fighting for a roster spot. Peterman, who played the entire second half, went 10-of-18 for 115 yards and one touchdown and a 93.5 passer raring. That included a beautiful 35-yard score to wide receiver Daurice Fountain. But is it enough to hold off the ascending rookie?

STUD: WR Daurice Fountain

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

On the receiving end of Peterman’s touchdown was wide receiver Daurice Fountain, who made waves earlier this week during joint practices. Fountain led the Bears with five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown — including that impressive 35-yard score from Peterman. While Chicago’s receiving room is quite crowded, Fountain is certainly making a case for a practice squad spot.

STUD: Bears fans who made it through the entire game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, to all of the Bears fans who willingly watched this entire game, we salute you. Without Justin Fields and most starters, it was already going to lack the luster from last week. But considering how bad things got — with the exception of that one drive where Tyson Bagent and Roschon Johnson saved us from misery for a few minutes — it’s truly impressive if you were able to get through that entire game.

