Studs and duds from Bears’ heartbreaking loss to the Steelers

The Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game was a tale of two halves as the Bears couldn’t do anything on offense for much of the first half, but exploded in the second half to nearly steal a game on the road. The Steelers had the big lead early and kept the game out of reach for much of the night, but the Bears clawed their way back thanks to Justin Fields and a little special teams luck.

Late in the game and trailing by six, Fields took the offense the distance to take the lead late after he found Darnell Mooney for the go-ahead touchdown. But he left Ben Roethlisberger too much time on the clock, allowing the Steelers to win the game on a field goal. A last-second effort couldn’t amount to anything and the Bears lost 29-27 in a game filled with questionable penalties and sloppy performances from both teams.

There were some outstanding performances on the Bears side, however, while others really disappointed on the national stage. Here are the studs and duds from Monday night’s loss.

STUD: QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Justin Fields introduced himself to the NFL world on Monday night. The rookie brought the Bears back late in the game with some clutch passes, culminating with a beautiful touchdown throw to Darnell Mooney. Fields looked poised in the pocket and torched the middle of the field with multiple strikes to his tight ends for much of the night. He also completed the longest pass of his career, launching a 50-yard deep ball to Marquise Goodwin in the second quarter. On the night, he completed 17-for-29 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

It’s encouraging to see Fields play well on the road, especially considering his two worst performance have happened in opposing stadiums. It’s yet another checkmark in his development and though the Bears didn’t get the win, Fields looks every bit a franchise quarterback early in his career.

DUD: KR/PR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/David Becker

With the Bears scoring either a special teams or defensive touchdown in their last five games on Monday Night Football, one might think this game would be the one Jakeem Grant would have himself a day. Not even close. Grant made poor decisons all night long, taking the ball out deep in his end zone with no success.

The one time he had a returnable ball, Grant coughed it up right back to the Steelers kicker, killing any momentum the Bears had going in the fourth quarter. Ryan Pace traded future draft capital for the return specialist and isn’t getting close to any value on the deal.

STUD: TE Cole Kmet

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears continue to get their tight ends more involved as of late, and Cole Kmet was the prime beneficiary. The second-year tight end needed to make a statement while facing his former college teammate Chase Claypool, and he did pretty well for himself. Kmet led the team with six catches for 87 yards, a career high for him. He caught multiple passes in tight coverage and is quickly becoming a favorite target of Fields.

After a slow start to the season, Kmet has found his groove. He’ll continue to be a big part of the offense following the bye week.

DUD: OLB Robert Quinn

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Though Robert Quinn played well in between the trenches, notching a sack and a tackle for loss, his penalties in the game were a major issue for the Bears defense. The Bears were penalized a season-high 12 times, including a few by Quinn simply for lining up in the neutral zone. Quinn was taking every inch he could and it backfired multiple times.

For a veteran edge rusher, these kind of things simply can’t happen. You can put it on coaching but the player also has to know where to line up on the field. Quinn’s still having a phenomenal season, but he can’t have another day filled with penalties like this.

STUD: WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Welcome to the 2021 season, Allen Robinson. Much was made about the veteran receiver’s lack of involvement this season and the Bears made a concerted effort to try and get him going. It didn’t really succeed at first, but as the game wore on, Robinson found his footing. Late in the game, Robinson made a few key plays on the Bears’ final scoring drive, including a clutch catch on third and short where he caught a 39-yard pass down the sideline to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Robinson had his best output of the season with four catches for 68 yards on the evening. Perhaps this could be the beginning of a better connection between him and Fields.

DUD: CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

There wasn’t a cornerback on the field that was picked on more than Kindle Vildor. Right away, the Steelers targeted him on a deep pattern to Chase Claypool, setting up their first score of the day. Vildor was also in coverage against Pat Frieremuth on his second score, looking lost and unable to play the ball.

Vildor has been picked on quite a bit for much of the year as many teams opt to shy away from Jaylon Johnson. At this point in the season, it’s hard for the Bears to feel good about that outside corner position. Coming into the game, opposing quarterbacks had a 147.4 rating when targeting him.

STUD: NT Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Robinson, we haven’t seen much of Eddie Goldman this year after he returned to the field following his absence last season. The massive nose tackle got pushed around last week and didn’t look like a player who was in prime game shape. He turned that around this week when he clogged the middle of the field often. Goldman and the defensive line made running the football hard for Najee Harris. Though he had some long runs, Harris was stuffed quite a few times during the game, particularly on short third downs.

Goldman had four total tackles, three of which were solo, and one tackle for loss on the night. He made his presence known and hopefully this is the start of solid second half of the season for him.

DUD: NFL Officiating

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

I know it sounds crazy because I’ve already given the league officials some flack for their performance in the game against Green Bay, but I’m truly not someone who likes to blame the referees for losses. Still, the NFL referees had another poor showing in prime time. The Bears were penalized 12 times, a few of which were extremely questionable at best. A touchdown was negated by a James Daniels low block, though it was technically legal. Jaylon Johnson had a phantom pass interference penalty, and Cassius Marsh was flagged for taunting without saying a word on a critical third-down sack.

The officials seems inconsistent with some of their calls as Ben Roethlisberger got the benefit of the doubt for a roughing the quarterback penalty, but Justin Fields didn’t. Something needs to be changed when it comes to the officiating because this is now egregious games that have severely impacted the Bears.

