Studs and duds from Bears’ gritty road win over the Raiders

The Chicago Bears earned their first road victory of the season on Sunday, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 in Sin City. It was a hard-fought win from the start as Bears players like Justin Fields took a ton of hits from a tough Raiders defense.

After going down 3-0, it seemed like it would be a long day for the Bears. But they rallied back to score 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, then pulling away thanks to a couple of clutch field goals.

There were quite a few players responsible for the victory, as well some others who thankfully didn’t cost the Bears the game. Here are this week’s studs and duds.

STUD: QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Fields may not have lit up the stat sheet, but he deserves so much credit for hanging in the game after all the brutal hits he took early on. Fields completed 12-for-20 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. He appeared to hurt his ribs on the first series, then later left the game in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on a run.

But through it all, the rookie stayed composed and threw his first touchdown pass of his career while taking care of the football. He also iced the game late in the fourth quarter with some key passes to move the chains. It was a gutty performance that should show all Bears fans what this rookie is about. He’s unflappable, despite adverse circumstances against a hard-hitting Raiders defense.

DUD: DE Mario Edwards

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

With Akiem Hicks out this week due to injury, Mario Edwards needed to step up in a big way. While the defense as a whole played well, Edwards showed out for all the wrong reasons. He was flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties, the latter of which came on the Raiders only touchdown drive of the day.

Edwards was fired up to play his old team as he was drafted by the Raiders in 2015. But the veteran defensive end made some decisions that could have cost the Bears the game.

STUD: EDGE Khalil Mack

Story continues

AP Photo/David Becker

I was touting this game as the TRUE revenge game for Khalil Mack and he fulfilled that prediction and then some. Mack made sure to let his former team know what they’re missing out on after they dealt him to the Bears in 2018, totaling eight tackles and one sack on the day, including a key stop on the Raiders’ two-point conversion attempt.

Mack looked like a man on a mission all day, making life difficult for the Las Vegas tackles. He’s continuing his dominant start to the season, despite dealing with nagging injuries.

STUD: RBs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t feel right splitting these two players out because they carried a backfield void of starter David Montgomery. Early on, it was Damien Williams carving up the Raiders defense, scoring a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Bears up 14-3. Later on the game, rookie Khalil Herbert took over in crunch time and had some big-time runs to move the chains, showing excellent vision by finding the holes in the defense.

Both Williams and Herbert combined for 34 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown. They each averaged more than 4.0 yards a carry and kept the offense moving when they needed it most. Their performances certainly eased the pain of losing Montgomery to a knee injury last week.

DUD: S Eddie Jackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Another game, another disappointing performance from one of the highest-paid safeties in the game. Though Eddie Jackson had some clutch tackles late in the game, he continues to struggle in coverage and still lets up some major plays from opposing wide receivers. When you have to try and nitpick what someone does well, you know there’s an issue.

To add insult to injury, Jackson was even flagged for an encroachment penalty trying to blitz in the second half. He just doesn’t seem to have a fit right now. Jackson finished the game with four total tackles, two of them being solo.

STUD: TE Jesper Horsted

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The last time we saw Jesper Horsted, he was running wild in Nashville in the team’s final preseason game. That performance helped earn him a spot on the active roster and he had been biding his time as a healthy scratch through four weeks. But with injuries to Jesse James and J.P. Holtz, Horsted saw action and made the most of it.

The former Princeton standout caught Fields’ first touchdown, a two-yard bullet in the endzone to give the Bears a 7-3 lead. It was Horsted’s first catch of the season and first game action since 2019.

STUD: S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/John Bazemore

If Eddie Jackson isn’t careful, he might see some more snaps lost to DeAndre Houston-Carson. The reserve safety once again saw limited playing time, but made the most of it with his first interception of the season off quarterback Derek Carr. Houston-Carson seems to like playing in the month of October as he had a lot of success in 2020 this time last year too.

Houston-Carson, along with Deon Bush, continue to show they’re valuable reserves who deserve more time on defense.

STUD: K Cairo Santos

AP Photo/David Dermer

Isn’t it nice to have a kicker who you don’t have to worry about? Cairo Santos, or as I’m now calling “Cryo” Santos because he’s cold as ice, continues to be as steady as they come. Santos is perfect on the season and has hit 34 straight, dating back to early last season.

Whether it’s an early field goal attempt, or trying to put a game out of reach late, Santos is as reliable as they come right now.

1

1