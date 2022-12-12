Studs and duds from Bears’ first 13 games of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is winding down for the Chicago Bears, who sit at 3-10 with four games left on their schedule.

There’s been some good and plenty of bad this season, where the team is currently on a six-game losing streak with the NFL’s toughest remaining strength of schedule ahead of them.

While the focus is starting to shift to the 2023 offseason, there are still some things to watch out for during this final stretch of games, including the continued development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

There were no shortage of standout performances — both good and bad — over the first 13 games. Here’s a look at our studs and duds from the Bears’ season (so far).

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players since the mini-bye week, where he’s made plenty of history since Week 9. Fields leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing with 905 yards and eight touchdowns, and he’s made opposing defenses pay with his elite athleticism. Fields has also completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,896 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. It hasn’t been perfect, but the Bears have found their franchise QB in Fields.

DUD: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The third-round wide receiver hasn’t lived up to expectations this season, where he hasn’t carved out a role on offense and has underwhelmed on special teams. On offense, Jones has six carries for 48 yards and three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he’s returned five punts for 35 yards (and muffed two punts). He’s returned 11 kickoffs for 296 yards.

STUD: RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

It’s hard to believe there was a time when many believed Teven Jenkins was done in Chicago. Instead, he’s established himself as the Bears’ best offensive lineman, where he’s found a new home at right guard. Jenkins is the highest-graded offensive lineman for Chicago at 80.1, per PFF. With questions along the offensive line heading into the 2023 offseason, Jenkins made it clear right guard isn’t an issue.

DUD: RT Larry Borom

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been the same story for Jenkins’ draft mate Larry Borom. Borom, who entered the season as the starting right tackle, but he’s since been relegated to a backup role. Jenkins was replaced by veteran Riley Reiff, who stepped in when Borom was in concussion protocol. He’s retained the starting job ever since, while recently sharing reps with Alex Leatherwood, who has a chance to make a case for playing time over the last month. Borom has recently been dealing with injury that’s also sidelined him.

STUD: RB Khalil Herbert

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Khalil Herbert has been the beneficiary of Luke Getsy’s scheme, where he’s been Chicago’s best running back. Herbert has rushed for 643 yards on 108 carries for four touchdowns. He’s added six catches for 62 yards and a score. Herbert has more rushing yards than David Montgomery (641) despite playing two less games. Herbert has the highest yards per rush average of qualifying running backs at 6.0 yards per carry.

DUD: WR Byron Pringle

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Bears didn’t sign a top wideout this offseason, but Byron Pringle was the “big name” from free agency. Which is why his lack of involvement — given his $4 million salary cap hit — has been such a disappointment. Pringle has five catches for 57 yards and one touchdown in seven games. Granted, the Bears passing game has been the worst in the NFL all season, and it seems like they’re just getting things going. But given the contract and hype, Pringle has ultimately been a dud this season.

STUD: LB Jack Sanborn

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Jack Sanborn has been one of the most impactful rookies for the Bears this season, and it’s still a shock that he went undrafted out of Wisconsin. Sanborn got his opportunity to start at the MIKE linebacker role after Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. Sanborn has totaled 59 tackles, including five for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery this season, most of which game when he took over the starting gig in Week 9. Sanborn has shown impressive instincts and has been lauded for his consistency over the last five games. He’s certainly making a case to be a permanent starter moving forward.

DUD: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears pass rush has been nonexistent since early in the season, which wasn’t helped by Robert Quinn’s departure. After trading Khalil Mack in the offseason, GM Ryan Poles brought in Al-Quadin Muhammad to help fill the void. But the void hasn’t been filled (not even close). Muhammad has just one sack in 13 games this season, and he’s been an overall disappointment. Chicago signed Muhammad to a two-year deal worth $8 million, and you have to wonder if he’s a candidate for be a cap casualty this offseason.

STUD: S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson has benefited most from the arrival of Matt Eberflus, where he’s made the most of his fresh start under this new regime. Jackson has been arguably the best player on defense this season, where he’s recorded four interceptions, his most since 2018, when he had six. Unfortunately, Jackson’s season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending foot injury. But Jackson will a prime piece of this defense moving forward in 2023.

DUD: DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Chicago’s pass rush has been disappointing. Still, the hope was Trevis Gipson, who was coming off an impressive second season, would step up in his absence. That hasn’t been the case. Gipson has just 2.0 sacks on the year, both of which came against the Packers back in Week 2. Gipson benefited last season from having Quinn on the other side, but with Quinn gone, Gipson has struggled to find the same production. Still, he’s a young guy who’s still developing.

STUD: TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It might’ve taken a few weeks, but Cole Kmet finally got going in this Bears offense, where he’s proven himself to be one of Justin Fields’ favorite and most-reliable weapons. After not scoring a touchdown last year, Kmet has five touchdowns on the season, which came during the span of three weeks (Weeks 8-10). Kmet is second in receiving with 408 yards, and he has a chance to end the season as the team’s leading receiver with Darnell Mooney sidelined for the year. The arrow is pointed up for the Arlington Heights native, who will be an important part of this passing game in 2023.

DUD: C Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

If not for Lucas Patrick breaking his thumb at the beginning of training camp, it’s hard to imagine we would’ve seen much of Sam Mustipher this season. Mustipher, who started all 17 games for Chicago at center in 2021, has had his struggles, but his experience made him perfect as Patrick’s replacement. There was a point this season when Mustipher was benched in favor of Patrick, who was finally able to snap the ball. But Patrick suffered a season-ending foot injury that forced Mustipher back into the lineup. Safe to say, center will be a focal point this offseason, although Patrick still has another year left on his deal.

STUD: S Jaquan Brisker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaquan Brisker has had an impressive rookie season for the Bears, where he’s established himself as the kind of hard-hitting strong safety that’s the perfect complement to Eddie Jackson. Brisker is the team’s highest-graded defensive rookie by PFF (69.9), and his physical play has been impactful on defense. Brisker has 73 tackles, including five for a loss, 3.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in nine games this season. He’s missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, but he’s gearing up to return in Week 15.

DUD: WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, who provided an upgrade for an underwhelming receiving corp. Unfortunately, Claypool hasn’t been as involved in his first five games with Chicago. Claypool has 12 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. Given the Bears gave up their second-round pick — which will essentially be a late first-round pick — it’s not encouraging. But it’s a move Poles felt he had to make given the lack of big names entering free agency in 2023. While this move might wind up helping Chicago, right now it hasn’t been a hit.

STUD: OC Luke Getsy

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Finally, we have to talk about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who deserves a lot of credit for the offense’s turnaround since the mini-bye week. Getsy has been far from perfect this season, which makes sense as he’s a first-time play caller at the NFL level. But the job he’s done with Justin Fields this season, which has helped make his young QB more confident and comfortable, has been huge for this offense. Getsy still has some work to do when it comes to situational play calling, but how he’s helped cater this offense to meet the strengths of Fields and the rest of this offense has been paramount.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire