Studs and duds from Bears’ disappointing loss to 49ers

For much of the day, the Chicago Bears looked like they would cruise to an efficient win over the San Francisco 49ers at home. Leading 13-9 at halftime, the offense was humming and the defense was able to Niners out of the endzone.

That all changed in the second half.

San Francisco’s defense came alive to shift momentum and the offense finally found paydirt to convert field goals to touchdowns, beating the Bears 33-22 to drop them to 3-5 on the year.

We saw some great players on offense, but quite a few liabilities on defense. Here are the studs and duds from this week’s loss.

STUD: QB Justin Fields

Earlier this week, Justin Fields said he felt a breakout game for the offense was coming. “I can feel it,” he told reporters. I’m not sure this game was the explosion he was talking about, but it was arguably his best performance of his career.

Fields used his legs more than he has in any other start and it helped move the chains for the Bears throughout the day. Fields looked accurate with his passes as well and got his tight ends involved in the action. It didn’t result in a victory, but this loss wasn’t on the rookie quarterback. He continues to show those special abilities fans fell in love with during the draft process.

DUD: DC Sean Desai

Trust me, I’m going to list out some individual players on defense. But for a breakdown of this magnitude, we need to point the finger at defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

According to 670 The Score’s Chris Emma, the Bears allowed 471 total yards, the most since week six of 2018. Guys were out of place on key plays, there were way too many missed tackles, and this Niners offense put on a clinic all day long.

Giving up 38 points to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when your offense turns the ball over five times is understandable. But allowing 33 and getting bullied by the struggling Niners is unacceptable. This was Desai’s worst performance as DC.

STUD: TE Jesse James

All throughout the preseason, we saw Fields establish a connection with veteran tight end Jesse James, but it hasn’t resulted in any success during the regular season. That changed on Sunday when James caught three passes for 38 yards, including an impressive diving touchdown grab in the first half.

James saw increased playing time with Jimmy Graham still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and made the most of it. Even when Graham returns, James needs to be involved in the passing game.

DUD: CB Kindle Vildor

None of the Bears cornerbacks had a good day, but Vildor probably had the worst day of them all. The second-year corner gave up too many big plays, including a huge reception by Deebo Samuel at the end of the first half to set up a field goal as time expired. He was outmatched and outsized by the 49ers receivers and he was picked on all day long.

Vildor may have a future as the team’s nickel cornerback, but he hasn’t shown much in terms of playing the outside position.

STUD: RB Khalil Herbert

Another day, another solid performance from Khalil Herbert. Even though he briefly exited the game due to a head injury, Herbert was an effective runner, particularly in the first half. He carried the ball 23 times for 72 yards, most of which came early in the game. His long gains helped set up a pair of field goals and the touchdown pass from Fields to James.

The Niners did clamp down on him and the Bears rushing attack as a whole when he came back after suffering the injury. But you still have to be impressed with what he’s doing in David Montgomery’s absence. He could be asked to do even more yet again next week with Damien Williams exiting the game due to a leg injury.

DUD: ILB Roquan Smith

It’s been a long time since Roquan Smith was on the other “dud” side of this list, but the young linebacker had his worst performance of the season. Smith only totaled five tackles on the day, his lowest total of the season by far. He looked out of position on too many plays and even ran into his own teammates a few times. With Khalil Mack out due to injury, Smith needed to step up and he failed to do so.

Whether it was in pass coverage or getting stuffed by Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Smith was on the wrong end of the play almost every single time. It was an uncharacteristic performance that hopefully doesn’t become a trend.

DUD: G Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair may be making the most amount of money on the Bears offensive line, but you would be hard pressed to believe that given his struggles this season. Whitehair was bullied by the 49ers front seven for much of the game, getting pushed around and not understanding certain play calls, leading to penalties.

The interior of the offensive line has been a problem for much of the year, whether it’s Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, or James Daniels. But Whitehair looked out of sorts in many different ways throughout the day. As the leader on the line, he needs to be better.

STUD: DE Akiem Hicks

Akiem Hicks may not have had the most dominant performance on defense during this game (then again, who did?) But the ferocious leader of the front seven had a gutsy performance while dealing with an injured groin. Hicks had four total tackles, including one for loss, while playing with more effort than most of his teammates on defense.

We could be seeing the last few games of Hicks’ Bears career, especially with the trade deadline approaching, but win or loss, he always leaves it out on the field. It’s too bad his teammates couldn’t have played with that same tenacity.

