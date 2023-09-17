Studs and duds from Bears’ demoralizing loss vs. Bucs in Week 2

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-17, in a Week 2 game that marked their 12th consecutive loss dating back to last season.

While Chicago only lost by 10 points, the loss was just as demoralizing as the season opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. Justin Fields looked lost out there, the defense struggled immensely, the coaches continue to fail at putting their players in positions to succeed and this team is somehow worse than last season, which is quite frankly impressive.

We’re taking a look at the studs and plenty of duds from the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Bucs.

STUD: WR DJ Moore

Moore was finally allowed outside to play in this game, and he showed the kind of playmaker he can be for this offense. Moore had two catches for 64 yards on the first series, which was an impressive touchdown drive. While he saw more action than last week, Justin Fields didn’t look to him enough. Moore led the Bears with six catches on seven targets for 104 yards.

DUD: QB Justin Fields

Fields is broken. That’s the consensus after this game, where Fields looked more like a rookie than a third-year quarterback. While Fields had his moments — including an impressive 20-yard touchdown strike to Chase Claypool — there are looming concerns. It was more of the same from Fields: holding onto the ball too long, not hitting open receivers and committing costly turnovers, including two interceptions (including a game-sealing pick-six for the Bucs) and two fumbles (one lost). Fields completed 16-of-29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and those two interceptions.

STUD: RB Roschon Johnson

With D’Onta Foreman a healthy scratch, the expectation is we’d see a lot more Johnson in this game. Khalil Herbert remained the lead back, but Johnson had another impressive game in limited action. Johnson had four carries for 32 yards (8.0 average) and two catches for 10 yards. Expect to see more of the rookie as the season progresses.

DUD: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson is certainly in his Kyler Gordon era of his rookie season. The second-round pick struggled in this Week 2 matchup, where he was picked on by Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and had his “Welcome to the NFL” game going against the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Stevenson struggled in coverage, which included gave up 30-yard touchdown to Evans on third-and-14.

STUD: DE Rasheem Green

For once, #BearsSpecialTeams did something good. Green blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt by Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin, which kept Chicago ahead 7-3 in the second quarter. Unfortunately, the Bears offense wasn’t able to capitalize after getting the ball near midfield. They went three-and-out and had -14 yards on the drive.

DUD: LT Braxton Jones

Jones has had a brutal start to his sophomore season, and that included a rough showing against the Bucs. Whether it was holding or false start penalties or getting bulldozed by a defensive lineman that led to Fields getting sacked or pressured, Jones simply wasn’t good. Jones has been flagged six times this season, and he’s proving to be a liability at left tackle. It might be time for Chicago to consider a change.

STUD: K Cairo Santos

Santos has been a pillar of consistency through these first two games, and it’s clear kicker is the least of this team’s concerns. Santos came up big for the Bears connecting on a 52-yard field goal to tie the game in the second quarter. For what it’s worth, Santos also connected on both of his extra points.

DUD: Bears coaching staff

This was a must-win game for the Bears after their brutal Week 1 loss and active losing streak dating back to last October. But the coaches failed this team again in Week 2. It’s the coaches’ job to put players in positions to succeed, and they’re simply not doing it. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy learned nothing from last week as he continued to force Justin Fields to be a pocket passer when it’s clear he’s not. His play calling also remains questionable, and he might just be worse than his predecessor.

DUD: Injuries galore

As if things couldn’t get worse for the Bears, the injury bug hit them hard. After losing cornerback Kyler Gordon for the next month (after landing on injured reserve with a broken hand), safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker suffered injuries. Brisker was sidelined with what appeared to be a heat-related illness, and he later returned in the second half. But Jackson was ruled out with a foot injury, putting his status in question. Receiver Darnell Mooney also exited the game with a knee injury.

