Studs and duds from Bears’ collapse vs. Vikings in season finale

The Chicago Bears’ 2021 season finally came to an end on Sunday, and given the craziness that has taken place over the last month and a half at Halas Hall, it could not have come any sooner.

The Bears took on the Minnesota Vikings in a game that meant nothing other than the fact that it’s likely the final game for both head coaches.

It was Nagy, however, who had the upper hand early as the Bears took a 14-3 lead into halftime. But things deteriorated quickly in the second half as Mike Zimmer’s Vikings scored 28 points to win 31-17.

It was a sloppy game filled with awful decision making, protection issues, and a second half collapse that would put to rest any lingering doubt of the changes that must be made this week.

But in the midst of this disaster, some players have actually stood out for having very solid performances. Here are the studs and duds for the final time this season.

STUD: WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney was targeted early and often in his quest to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. The second-year receiver did just that, catching 12 passes for 126 yards, both career highs. Mooney had his fourth 100-yard game of the season and was the only consistent receiver for the Bears. It’s a nice boost for him heading into the offseason as he looks to take the next step in his career heading into the 2022 season.

DUD: HC Matt Nagy

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Matt Nagy coached his final game with the Bears and went out exactly as you’d expect. He had Andy Dalton drop back nearly 50 times, made multiple questionable fourth-down calls, and melted down late in the game after controlling the first half. Nagy wasn’t going to save his job even if the Bears won by 30 points, but this was just the cherry on top of a terrible season.

STUD: DL Angelo Blackson

It’s been a nice end to the season for Angelo Blackson. The veteran defensive end notched a sack in last week’s win over the New York Giants and found himself wreaking havoc in the season finale. Blackson had one tackle, one for a loss, one sack, and two QB hits in the game. He’s shown to be a reliable depth piece on the defensive line after signing a two-year deal this past offseason. He should be sticking around for next season to compete for a starting spot, depending on what happens in free agency and the NFL Draft.

DUD: CB Jaylon Johnson

What a disappointing way for Jaylon Johnson’s season to end. For half the year, Johnson was consistently mentioned as one of the lockdown corners in the NFL. He’s had a solid season overall, but on the final week, he had one of his biggest blunders as a professional.

Johnson was credited for two total tackles, but his coverage skills were lacking on Sunday. On a deep ball from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, Johnson failed to touch the receiver down after he stumbled making the catch. He began walking away from the play before Eddie Jackson bumped Jefferson out of bounds. It was an inexcusable play for a smart player who will learn moving forward. But regardless, it was disappointing to see that big of a mental error by Johnson.

STUD: WR Dazz Newsome

Jakeem Grant has been great for the Bears, but it appears they have a solid option at punt returner moving forward. Rookie Dazz Newsome was activated off the practice squad once again and took over for Grant after he went on injured reserve. Though he didn’t break any returns open for scores, Newsome looked quick and agile and gained plenty of yards.

Newsome had four returns, averaging 11.8 yards per return during the game with a long of 17 yards. He evaded would-be tacklers and gave the Bears decent field position, though they weren’t able to do much with it.

Grant is a free agent in the spring and still could return to the Bears, but Newsome should be in the mix for a spot next season. He’s earned that.

DUD: S Eddie Jackson

I’ll give Eddie Jackson credit for improving his tackling abilities throughout the season. He was heavily criticized for not wrapping up ballcarriers, but looked much better over the last half of the season. His coverage skills on the other hand? Not great.

If Jackson wanted people to forget about Johnson’s blunder from earlier, he succeeded. Jackson was stride for stride with Jefferson on another deep ball from Cousins. But instead of making a play for the ball, Jackson stopped at the goal line, allowing Jefferson to come down with the easy touchdown. It was as if Jackson’s controller died while he was playing Madden or something.

Though he did follow that drive up by tipping a pass and playing stellar run defense, Jackson is supposed to be a ballhawk. He’s now gone two full seasons without an interception. He might have had one if he tried for the ball on that play to Jefferson, though.

