Studs and duds from Bears’ blowout loss to Packers in prime time

For the first 30 minutes, the Chicago Bears looked like they had plenty of studs playing as they were able to take a 27-21 lead against the Green Bay Packers into halftime. For the final 30 minutes, however, there were many more duds.

The Bears lost to the Packers 45-30 in yet another embarrassing performance on prime time. Now at 4-9, a losing season is guaranteed under Matt Nagy for the first time during his tenure as head coach. The 45 points allowed is the third-most in the rivalry and most since 2014.

To say this was a rollercoaster of a game is an understatement. Lead changes, special teams craziness, and everything in between with plenty of players involved in the action. Here are this week’s studs and duds from the Bears’ latest loss.

STUD: HC Matt Nagy in the first half

I have to give credit to Nagy for his team’s preparedness in the first half. The offense established an identity in the first two quarters by committing to the running game and utilizing run-pass options, both of which opened up the play action opportunities to move the ball downfield with Justin Fields. The defense allowed just 14 points and special teams played a huge role in the lead, thanks to a punt return touchdown.

The best part? Nagy managed the clock perfectly, able to secure points going into halftime and had everyone feeling good about the rest of the game. Outside of punting on the first drive in Packer territory, there wasn’t a whole lot to complain about. We’ve been hard on his coaching, especially recently, but he showed big up for the first 30 minutes of this game and he said to reporters that he was having a ton of fun. But what about the second half? Well…

DUD: HC Matt Nagy in the second half

What happened to all of that fun, Nagy? Did he spend the entire halftime stroking his ego for the performance his team had? Because all of those good vibes and strategic game planning went out the window when the Packers punched back on their opening possession that resulted in a touchdown. Nagy became too conservative, opting to punt on a short fourth down while trailing and choosing to kick a field goal late in the game down 18 points. Why not be aggressive when you’re all but certain to be fired at the end of the season? Nothing to lose, right?

The offense took a nose dive and while it was Bill Lazor calling the plays, Nagy still clearly has say in the direction of the offense. There was only one designed run that was called for David Montgomery in the second half and the playcalling suddenly became predictable. Players looked dejected on the sideline and it truly felt like this was two different games melded into one.

STUD: WR Jakeem Grant

Don’t look now but Jakeem Grant is turning heads these last couple of weeks. After a rough start to his Bears career, Grant has found a niche with this team on offense and has gotten better in the return game. Grant scored two touchdowns for the Bears, one on a pitch from Fields that went 46 yards, and another on a 97-yard electrifying punt return. Grant has three touchdowns in his last two games.

The Bears gave up future draft capital to acquire Grant and he’s a free agent at the end of the year. He would have been a great piece on a contending team, but at least Bears fans have someone fun to watch over these next four games as the season winds down.

DUD: LT Teven Jenkins

Many were wondering when exactly Teven Jenkins would make his NFL debut on the offensive line after missing the first 11 games of the season following back surgery. Turns out the answer was at hostile Lambeau Field against the Packers. No pressure, right?

Jenkins took over at left tackle for an injured Jason Peters and had some struggles to say the least. He committed four penalties on the evening and allowed the pressure for Fields’ first sack of the game when he fumbled the ball and turned it over. It was a baptism by fire for the team’s second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State. He’ll have better days, but his debut was one to forget.

STUD: WR Damiere Byrd

When the Bears decided to sign and acquire speedy wide receivers this offseason, it seemed like the possibilities for mismatches were endless. Turns out that wasn’t exactly the case, but we finally saw the benefits in Week 14 when Damiere Byrd had his best game of the season.

Byrd caught two passes on two targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown catch was a nice slant route where he blazed past the entire defense for the 54-yard touchdown. He hasn’t had many opportunities this season as Marquise Goodwin has served as the team’s WR3, but because he’s still out with an injury, Byrd took advantage.

Though his snaps will likely still be limited over the next four games, Byrd has the ability to get behind defenses and could make another big play or two before the season is over.

DUD: CB Xavier Crawford

Cornerback Xavier Crawford had a rough game last week and somehow, this one was even worse. Crawford allowed two touchdowns to the Packers receivers and appeared lost for much of the evening, trying to catch up to Green Bay’s pass catchers.

On the Packers first touchdown, he was beat off the line of scrimmage by Allen Lazard for a short touchdown on fourth and goal. He then followed it up by getting turned around on a Davante Adams double move, then colliding with Eddie Jackson and getting shaken up. Crawford wound up leaving the game, but the damage was already done. He was a complete liability in coverage and has no business playing significant snaps at this point in time.

STUD: OLB Robert Quinn

What more can you say about Robert Quinn? He’s a one-man wrecking crew, tormenting quarterbacks all season long. He continued his strong play yet again, sacking Rodgers two times to bump his season total up to 14. He also had two tackles for loss on the night as well, standing out as arguably the best defensive player for the Bears for the second week in a row.

Quinn is now just three and a half sacks away from tying Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent’s single-season sack record of 17.5. Considering he now has 8.5 sacks in his last five games, it’s fair to say he has a decent shot of accomplishing that feat.

DUD: WR Allen Robinson

Anybody expecting Allen Robinson to return to his 2019-20 form coming back from injury was severely disappointed. In what could be the receiver’s final stretch as a Chicago Bear, Robinson had a lackluster return to the lineup. He caught two passes for 14 yards on six targets and seemingly showed a lack of effort on a few passes thrown his way, particularly late in the game.

Robinson had two passes thrown his way late in the fourth quarter, one in the endzone, and didn’t appear to make a strong enough effort to try and secure a catch. It’s difficult to judge someone’s effort on the football field, especially when it comes to a receiver, but the optics didn’t look great for someone who had missed the last three games and has one foot out the door already.

It’s just another outing that’s par for the course for Robinson, who is on track for his worst season as a professional outside of his injury-shortened 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he tore his ACL in the first game.

