Studs and duds from Bears’ 33-27 victory against the Vikings

Week 15 was a pseudo playoff game for both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. With both teams coming into the week at 6-7, the loser would see their playoff chances all but evaporate going forward.

When the dust settled, the Bears emerged victorious with a 33-27 win, climbing back to .500 and keeping their hopes for a postseason berth alive. Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: RB David Montgomery

It's been a long time coming, but the offense finally funneled through running back David Montgomery. The result? 32 carries for 146 yards, a catch for 16 yards, and two touchdowns. He was the catalyst for the team's win and continued his strong stretch as of late. He's now tallied three games with 100 or more rushing yards in his last four. Montgomery found open holes thanks to his offensive line, who held up well against the Viking defense and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

DUD: DC Chuck Pagano

Things just can never be easy for the Bears, can they? While the offense scored 30+ points for the third straight game, the defense once again struggled to put away an average opponent. The Vikings were able to move the ball in many different ways against the Bears. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 271 yards and two scores, running back Dalvin Cook totaled 132 yards on the ground (his first 100-yard game against the Bears) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson eclipsed 100 receiving yards. Fortunately, the Vikings weren't able to mount a comeback, despite multiple opportunities, thanks to questionable coaching decisions. But fans can't feel comfortable about their talented defense that continues to get pick apart. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano must do a better a job of scheming against opposing offenses for this team to have a shot at the postseason.

STUD: DL Bilal Nichols

Good things keep happening for defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. The third-year pro continued his strong season on Sunday, totaling seven tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hits. He was a force in the middle of the line and even was able to chase down Cousins as he attempted a quarterback sneak. Whether it's defending the run or rushing the passer, Nichols has been on fire lately and may earn himself a nice payday in the offseason for his success on the field.

DUD: WR Javon Wims

While the Bears didn't rely on the passing game as much as they have in previous games, things still didn't go well for wide receiver Javon Wims. The receiver had a crucial drop on a third and three late in the first quarter. The Bears were just outside the redzone and Trubisky had been perfect up to that point. With pressure bearing down, the quarterback threw Wims open, but the ball went off his hands and fell incomplete, stalling a promising drive. Wims wasn't targeted again in the game.

STUD: K Cairo Santos

Remember Eddy Pineiro? Most Bears fans may forget that he was supposed to be the team's kicker this season as Cairo Santos has been automatic when it comes to field goals and extra points. The veteran kicker went 4/4 on the day and has made 21 field-goal attempts in a row, his last one coming from 42-yards to give the Bears a six-point lead. Santos has hit over 92% of his field goals this year.

DUD: Cordarrelle Patterson

With Montgomery taking the bulk of the carries on Sunday, running back and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson was not really part of the running game. After getting his first carry at the beginning of the game for three yards, Patterson didn't see a handoff again. He also was only targeted once in the passing game for four yards. Though he did continue to contribute in as the kickoff returner, Patterson wasn't a factor at all on offense.

STUD: QB Mitchell Trubisky

Even though he did not have eyepopping numbers, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ran the offense as well as he could have, with just one or two throws that he would like to have back. Trubisky completed 15 of 21 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He kept plays alive using his feet, ran when the pocket broke down, but also kept his eyes downfield. Aside from the interception in the endzone, he had himself another great day. Things seem to be clicking for him and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. The Bears will need him to continue his strong play for any shot at the postseason.