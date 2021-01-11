Studs and Duds from Bears’ 28-9 playoff loss to Saints

The Chicago Bears’ 2020 season came to an underwhelming close Sunday night after losing to the New Orleans Saints, 28-9, in the NFC wild-card game.

It was a fitting loss for this Bears team, one that’s relied on its defense to stay in most games while waiting for an offense that rarely seemed to deliver.

Chicago’s loss to New Orleans was no different. While the Saints did score 28 points, it’s hard to fault a defense that kept the game close for nearly four quarters despite a Mitch Trubisky-led offense that was invisible all game long.

There wasn’t much to feel good about from this game if you’re a Bears fan. In fact, the only good news is that Trubisky has likely played his last game for Chicago.

Here are the studs and duds from the Bears’ wild card loss.

Dud: Mitch Trubisky

Jan 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is brought down by New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) during the first half in the NFC Wild Card game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Trubiksy's season (and Bears career) ended the way it was meant to end: he looked like a middling NFL backup who should only see the field when an established starter gets hurt. Chicago had no chance in this game and it's largely due to Trubisky sparking no confidence in his ability to do anything -- at all -- if his first read was covered. And even when it wasn't covered, his inconsistent mechanics and unreliable accuracy led to more missed passes and failed opportunities. Trubisky now goes down as one of the biggest busts in Bears history. He's a good dude, but he was an absolute failure in Chicago.

Stud: Allen Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Allen Robinson II #12 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

A big thank you is owed to Robinson, who ended the game with six catches for 55 yards but may have played his last game with the Bears as the offseason and free agency looms. Robinson turned his catches into multiple highlight-reel snags, which has been the norm for him since signing with Chicago in 2018. If the Bears are smart, they'll re-sign Robinson and make him one of the five highest-paid receivers in the game. It's a big if.

Dud: Anthony Miller

Nov 8, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a catch during pre-game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Raise your hand if you've had enough of Miller's antics. Note: my hand is up. Miller has three seasons in the books and has turned into the kind of player that everyone hopes will have his breakout year in the upcoming season. Yet, it never comes. Add to it some boneheaded on-field decisions -- like throwing a punch and getting ejected against the Saints -- and you have a guy who's more headache than production. In an offseason that's expected to be full of changes, Miller should be one of them.

Stud: Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley

Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Vildor and Shelley share a stud spot here because they combined to give a quality effort at cornerback where the Bears were depleted by injury. Both players are young (Vildor is a rookie, Shelley is in his second season) and have played themselves into a legitimate role in 2021.

Dud: Eddie Jackson

Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) scores a touchdown from a fumble against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is being paid like one of the NFL's elite defensive players but he performed like an undisciplined liability against the Saints. Blown coverages, missed tackles, and offsides penalties combined to make Sunday's performance one of his worst -- if not the worst -- of his Bears career.

Dud: Bears coaching staff

Jan 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches game action against the New Orleans Saints during the second half in the NFC Wild Card game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

From Matt Nagy to Chuck Pagano and the entire coaching staff in between, Sunday's playoff loss is as much about their failures as it is the players. Nagy's decision to hand the ball to Ryan Nall on third-and-2 in the final drive before halftime was the equivalent of raising the white flag and, potentially, a fireable call. Pagano wasn't a complete failure, but his defense died a slow death against Drew Brees who surgically dismantled them bit by bit. Nagy's expected to be back in 2021. He probably deserves another season. But it'll be a win-or-else campaign that will end in 'or else' if he coaches the way he did on Sunday.