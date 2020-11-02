Studs and Duds from Bears’ 26-23 overtime loss to Saints

The Chicago Bears didn’t do anything in Week 8’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints to inspire confidence in quarterback Nick Foles or the offense, and instead drew harsh criticism from FOX’s Troy Aikman throughout the second half.

As ‘America’s Game of the Week,’ Sunday provided another opportunity for a national audience to see just how flawed Matt Nagy’s offense is.

But let’s be real here: this offense doesn’t stand a chance with the offensive line it’s currently fielding. They may have been at their worst against the Saints. It was downright brutal.

Here are the duds (and a few studs) from Sunday’s disappointing 26-23 defeat.