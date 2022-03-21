Studs and Duds from Auburn’s loss to Miami on Sunday

On Sunday, the Tigers ended their season by losing to No. 10 seed Miami in the NCAA Tournament by a score of 79-61.

First Half Thoughts

Auburn couldn’t get any sort of rhythm in the first half. Tigers big man Walker Kessler got two fouls early and didn’t play for the majority of the first half. In fact, he played just the first four minutes. Jabari Smith shot an uncommon 20% from the field in the first half. The only highlight of the first half was the play of Jaylin Williams who scored 10 points with six of those points coming from beyond the arc. Although it was very picturesque, the Tigers would finish the half down by just one point 33-32.

Second Half Thoughts

The second-half display was even worse than the first half for the Plainsmen. The combination of Kessler and Smith shot just 1-11 in the second half. Neither Wendell Green Jr. nor K.D. Johnson could get anything going either. The Miami guard trio of Charlie Moore, Kameron McGusty, and Isaiah Wong would finish the game with a combined 56 points clicking on 22 of the 44 shots that they attempted. The transition points and turnovers ultimately relinquished the Tigers from any chances of advancing to the Sweet 16. In the end, Auburn was beat in virtually every category and it definitely showed in the final minutes of their unprecedented run this season.

From tonight’s matchup, we break down the studs and duds of the game for the Tigers.

Stud: Jaylin Williams

There certainly isn’t a good side to any defeat at the hands of the Canes. Especially when it is the last game of their season. However, one of the only highlights could’ve been the performance of junior Jaylin Williams. Williams kept the Tigers in the game in the first half with two pivotal threes. He finished the game with 12 points and 4 rebounds. After a gruesome blow to the mouth on Friday, he showed great resiliency in the Tigers’ efforts to advance. It is possible Williams will return for another year. The Tigers faithful certainly hopes that his hard work and determination translate if he elects to return to the Plains.

Stud- Jabari Smith's production on the glass

In likely his last game in an Auburn uniform, Smith was held in check for the most part. The one category that he wasn’t held in check was in the rebounding department. He grabbed a total of 15 rebounds. It didn’t change the outcome, but his ability to get boards could’ve given Auburn the slightest of chances to capitalize. Unfortunately, they didn’t in Saturday night’s loss to the Hurricanes.

Dud: Shooting efforts of Kessler & Smith

If the Tigers wanted any chance to advance to the sweet sixteen, they needed highlight performances from two guys. Those two were Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith. They didn’t on Sunday night. The two combined to shoot 3-22 from the field and a grand total of 12 points. In what may have been their last games, they certainly didn’t have the touch that Tigers’ fans had hoped they would have.

Dud- Getting obliterated in transition

Perhaps the worst facet of Auburn’s lop-sided defeat, was the transition points differential. The Tigers had one transition point the entire game while the Hurricanes had 29 points in transition. That statistic is what ultimately led to the dismay of the Tigers on Sunday night.

Dud- Overall shooting

The lack of production from the shooting department was the most detrimental for the Tigers. The team finished 21 of 69 from the field (30.4%) and 5 of 26 (19.1%) from beyond the arc. Those numbers will not get you a bid into the sweet sixteen. To put their shooting efforts into better perspective, the Tigers shot 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from three through their first 33 games. Shooting is what ultimately led to the final game of the season for Bruce Pearl’s squad.

