Studs and duds from 49ers 23-12 loss to Chargers

The 49ers preseason finale didn’t result in a win for San Francisco, but it did provide a ton of insight on some of the key players on their roster.

They had some good and bad outings from players in several buckets. There were some locks to make the roster, some players on the bubble, and players unlikely to make the club who all had up-and-down outings vs. the Chargers.

Here are the studs and duds for San Francisco from Friday night at Levi’s Stadium:

Stud: 49ers RBs

The 49ers running backs room is loaded. Not only are Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell atop the depth chart, but Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price were both excellent in Friday’s preseason finale. Their presence gives San Francisco a ton of insulation from injury at the position. Mason ran it nine times for 59 yards and ran a nice route to get open for a 13-yard catch from QB Brock Purdy. Davis-Price contributed 61 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 16 yards.

Dud: Special teams

The 49ers special teams were a bit of a mess all preseason. On Friday, kicker Zane Gonzalez hurt his calf and couldn’t take any kicks. Punt returner Anthony Miller dropped a punt he shouldn’t have fielded, and then ran backwards. And on a nice kick return for D’Shawn Jamison, Willie Snead IV was whistled for an illegal block. This is a facet San Francisco must clean up by the season opener.

Stud: DE Drake Jackson

Jackson played a ton of snaps Friday and came up with a couple nice plays early in the second half where he impacted quick throws to the flat. He was involved in a couple of run stops too, but his length and quickness on the short throws to his side could be a real asset on the 49ers’ defensive line. Jackson batted one throw in the air and nearly dove to it for an interception. Then he got his hands in the way of another throw to the flat. That time he didn’t touch the ball, but the fact he’s able to get in the way of throws designed to be easy for the QB is big.

Meh: QB Sam Darnold

The newly-minted QB2 was just okay in his final preseason outing. Some up-and-down may be what the 49ers have to deal with if/when Darnold plays. He badly missed a couple of third-down throws, but he also connected on a deep shot down the sideline and had a nicely-placed toss to WR Willie Snead IV for a touchdown. Darnold was neither good nor bad, but in the wake of the Trey Lance trade his play will come under more scrutiny.

Stud: DL Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw not only played, but he played a ton of snaps and showed off some effectiveness as a pass rusher and run stopper. It wasn’t perfect. He had one play where he overran a running back in the backfield to open a cutback lane, but for the most part he was good. Had Fred Warner not flown in off the edge for a sack, Kinlaw might’ve had one early thanks to a strong push up the middle. He also had a hand in a sack early in the third quarter when he gummed up the pocket by carrying an offensive linemen into the QB.

Dud: CB Isaiah Oliver

Oliver made a nice play early in the game to stop a receiver short of the sticks on a third down. Beyond that though he missed a couple of run fits and failed to make a decision near the goal line that allowed the QB to make an easy throw for a TD. Oliver just hasn’t looked comfortable in the preseason and the fact he played so much Friday isn’t a great sign. However, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks believes in Oliver as a player and he may benefit from playing alongside the 49ers starters in a game planned defense.

Studs: WR Isaiah Winstead

It was a relatively quiet preseason for Winstead, but he made enough plays Friday to be intriguing. The big-bodied wide receiver showed great body control on a throw that was well behind him where he reached back for the catch, kept his feet, then made a move to slip past the defender for an 18-yard gain. He made another tough catch later that might’ve cemented him a spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Keep a close eye on Winstead once final cuts are made. He’s an interesting player.

Dud: QB Brandon Allen

Allen might have played himself out of a roster spot Friday. He entered the game late and completed two-of-six throws with his first pass getting intercepted after it was thrown well behind wide receiver Tay Martin. If he’d come in and looked crisp running the offense it might’ve forced the team to keep him on as a third QB. The outing wasn’t spectacular though and might have made running the risk of him getting signed elsewhere after cuts more palatable for the 49ers.

Stud: DL Kerry Hyder

Hyder was excellent Friday. He had a couple pressures, a QB hit, one pass breakup and four tackles. His third-down pressure in the deep red zone forced a Chargers field goal early in the game. The 49ers need depth on the defensive line. Hyder isn’t likely to reach the level he hit in 2020 when he led the 49ers with 8.5 sacks, but he’s versatile and the coaching staff trusts him. His play Friday could have earned him a place on the 53-man roster.

