Students can save up to $500 on MacBooks at Best Buy right now

You can get up to $500 off MacBooks at Best Buy right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's a rarity that Apple products ever go on sale, much less for pricing as good as this. But Best Buy is having an amazing sale on MacBooks of all kinds right now, including select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The sale is for everyone, but through the student deals program, some MacBooks see an additional $50 in savings on top of the already discounted prices.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you don't already have a student account to access the extra savings, set up a My Best Buy account online, then sign up for student deals and the extra savings will be applied to your order at checkout.

When it comes to the best laptops for students, our top pick, hands-down, is the Apple MacBook Air—more specifically, the Apple M1 MacBook Air late 2020 model, which is now down from $999.99 to $899.99, putting an extra $100 back in your pocket. We love the long battery life (up to 13 hours!), amazing M1 processor, and the buttery-smooth trackpad and keyboard. The laptop performed better than other models we tested that were twice as expensive and "shattered the record" for the longest battery life we've seen from a laptop. It's an incredible laptop not just for students, but just about anyone who doesn't require Windows 10 and loves the Apple ecosystem.

Here are the best deals you can get on MacBooks from Best Buy right now during its Apple Shopping Event, along with additional savings with Student Deals.

MacBook Pro deals

These MacBook Pro models are on sale at Best Buy right now.

MacBook Air deals

Story continues

These MacBook Air models are on sale at Best Buy right now.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: MacBooks: Students can save up to $500 on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air